Top 25 Cars Dec 2021 – Punch, Brezza, XUV700, WagonR, Bolero

Maruti Suzuki continue its dominance in the Indian market with 11 of its models on top 25 list in the past month commanding a 58 percent volume

Top 25 cars list Dec 2021 constituted 11 models from Maruti Suzuki, 4 from Tata Motors, 3 each from Hyundai and Mahindra and 2 from Honda. Toyota and Kia had 1 each. The list also drew attention to higher demand for SUVs and MUVs in the country with 12 models while there were 9 in the hatchback segment and 3 in the sedan segment sold last month.

Sales across December 2021 were subdued with 15 cars on the top 25 list posting a YoY de-growth. This could be due to new found fears in the Omicron variant, rising fuel costs and several automakers also hiking prices across range.

Top 25 Cars Dec 2021 – WagonR Tops

WagonR continues to remain a hot favourite not only in the company lineup but is a top selling model in the country. Sales in December 2021 stood at 19,728 units up 12 percent over 17,684 units sold in December 2020. In fact it was among only a few of the models in this list to post positive growth.

Maruti Swift hatchback followed at No. 2 with 15,661 units sold last month, down 14 percent over 18,131 units sold in December 2020. Maruti’s premium hatchback Baleno, soon set to receive an update next month, was at No. 3 with sales of 14,458 units in the past month, a YoY de-growth of 20 percent as against 18,030 units sold in December 2020.

Breaking Maruti Suzuki’s stronghold was the Tata Nexon at No. 4 with sales of 12,899 units in December 2021. This was a significant growth of 89 percent over 6835 units sold in the same month of the previous year. Tata Nexon sales through December 2021 has been the highest to date and is the best-selling sub 4 meter SUV in the country.

At Nos. 6, 7 and 8 were once again models from Maruti Suzuki stables with Ertiga, Alto and DZire. Ertiga saw a 29 percent YoY growth to 11,840 units, up from 9,177 units sold in December 2020. Alto and DZire sales however, dipped 38 percent and 23 percent respectively to 11,170 units and 10,633 units in the past month.

Lower down the order at No. 9 was Hyundai Venue. Sales dipped 16 percent YoY to 10,360 units from 12,313 units sold in December 2020. The company has recently introduced a price hike for the Venue even as the automaker is set to introduce an updated version of the sub-4 meter SUV sometime by end of next financial year.

At No. 9 and 10 were Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Eeco each saw a YoY de-growth at 22 percent and 18 percent respectively. Brezza sales dipped to 9,531 units from 12,251 units sold in Dec 2020 while Eeco van sales fell to 9,165 units from 11,215 units sold in Dec 2020. Maruti Suzuki’s sub-compact SUV Brezza is also expected to get an update later this year.

Cars In Bottom Half

The new Tata Punch, launched in October 2021 has received overwhelming response from buyers in India. Sales stood at 8,008 units in the past month. Tata Punch will soon face competition as there is an upcoming micro SUV being planned by Hyundai codenamed Ai3 which will launch in 2-3 years.

Hyundai also had Creta and Grand i10 NIOS on this list of top 25 best selling cars in India in December 2021 at Nos. 12 and 13. Sales of both these models suffered a YoY de-growth by 28 percent and 40 percent respectively to 7,609 units and 6,151 units. Among 11 models from Maruti Suzuki was also the Celerio hatchback at No.14 with a 15 percent YoY de-growth to 5,656 units while S-Presso featured at No. 16 with sales of 5,150 units, down 24 percent over 6,787 units sold in December 2020.

Mahindra has its Bolero at No. 15 with 5,314 units sold last month, just 2 percent lower as compared to 5,427 units sold in Dec 2020. Models such as Tata Altroz (5,009 units), Mahindra XUV300 (4,260 units) and Mahindra XL6 (4,090 units followed in quick succession with the XL6 showing up a 32 percent YoY growth.

Kia had its Seltos on the list with a 28 percent YoY de-growth to 4,012 units and Toyota had the Innova Crysta of which 3,989 units were sold last month, a growth of 44 percent over 2,764 units sold in Dec 2020. The list concluded with Mahindra XUV700 (3,980 units), Honda City (3,743 units), Tata Tiago (3,675 units) and Honda Amaze (3,659 units).