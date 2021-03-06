Top 25 Cars Feb 2021 – Alto 4th, Ertiga 11th, Altroz 17th, Hector 25th

Top 25 car wholesales in February 2021 is reported at 18.55 percent sales growth

The top 25 cars sold last month accounted for 2,42,848 units at 18.55 percent growth. Volume gain stood at just over 28k units, up from 2,04,842 units. As expected, 10 of Maruti Suzuki’s cars are in the list. MSIL sales in the top order amounted to 1,34,386 units ay 8.12 percent growth. Volume gain stood at 1just over 10k units, up from 24,290 units. Volume share stood at over 55 percent.

Maruti Swift stood atop the list at 20,264 units at 8.39 precent. Volume gain was above 1.5k units, up from 18,696 units. Maruti Baleno wholesales were at just over 20k units at 21 percent gain. Volume gain is reported at almost 3.5k units, up from 16,585 units.

The bulk of Maruti’s stash

WagonR sales was up at 18,728 units from 18,235 units. Alto sales fell by over 5 percent snow from almost 18k units. Volume loss stood at about 1k units, down from about 17k units. Dzire volume gain is reported at 4.6k units, up at almost 12k units from about 7.3k units. Eeco sales were steady at 11,891 units, up from 11,227 units at volume gain of 664 units. Brezza sales gain is reported at about 4.7k units, up at 11,585 units from 6,866 units.

Ertiga sales fell by about 17 percent, down from 11,782 units. Sales fell to 9,774 units at volume loss of about 2k units. S-Presso sales fell to about 7k units from about 9.6k units. Celerio sales were flat at 6.2k units up from 6.1k units.

Hyundai, Tata and Kia sales

Hyundai has 5 cars in the list. Cumulative sales grew by more than a third up at 47,223 units. Volume gain was at over 12k units, up from 35,162 units. Creta sales growth was significant, up at 12,428 units from 700 units.

Venue sales growth is reported at 8.75 percent at 11,224 units. Volume gain stood at 903 units, up from 10,321 units. Hyundai NIOS sales declined marginally, down at 10,270 units from 10,407 units. New i20 sales was at 9k units, up from 8,766 units. Aura / Xcent sales fell to 4.3k units, down 13.45 percent from just under 5k units.

Tata Motors has 3 cars in the top 25 list. Nexon is 15th on the list at just under 8k units, up from 3,894 units. Altroz sales is up at 6,832 units up from 2,806 units. Tiago sales grew to 6,787 units, up from just under 4k units.

Kia finds both its mass market cars in the list. Both its cars individually sold more units than each of the Tata cars. Kia Seltos sales is reported at 8,305 units, down from 14,024 units. Kia Sonet sales tipped Nexon by a few units at just under 8k units. Kia’s contribution in the top order accounts for 16,302 units, up from about 14k units at volume gain of 2,278 units. Sales growth stood at 16.24 percent.

Toyota Innova sales is reported at about 6k units. Honda Amaze sales was at just below 5k units. Mahindra Bolero sales was at a little over 4.8k units. Renault Kwid sales was just below 4k units. MG Hector sales is reported at 3,662 units, up from 1,218 units at volume gain of 2,444 units.