Top 25 Cars Feb 2022 – Nexon, Ertiga, Bolero, Venue, Carens, Thar

Overall car sales in February’22 declined marginally by 1.86% over same month last year

Model wise sales data for the month of February 2022 is out and now we can analyze brand-wise performance of the best selling cars of the previous month. Interestingly, of the total number of cars sold in the country last month, the top 25 cars contributed to around 77% of the total car sales. Let’s look at the brand and OEM wise performance to gather more insights.

Top 25 Cars Feb 2022

In the Top 25 cars list, 6 OEM manufacturers managed to secure spots for themselves. Maruti Suzuki led the pack with 10 of its models featuring in the Top 25 list. Hyundai and Tata, both managed 4 models each while Mahindra and Kia settled with 3 spots each.

Toyota was the only OEM with just a single model in the list. Manufacturers like Honda, Renault, Nissan, VW, Skoda and MG Motors couldn’t secure even a single spot in the rankings.

If we were to look at the body-style wise analysis, we get to see that Hatchbacks and SUVs are clearly the first preference of Indian customers. Out of the 25 cars on the list, 10 are hatchbacks, 9 are SUVs and 4 are MUVs. The list also includes 1 sedan and 1 van.

Moving on, let’s have a look at model wise analysis. The best selling car of the month was the Maruti Suzuki Swift. Second model on the list was the Dzire, which has landed up becoming the best selling sedan of the country. The model recorded a strong 47% growth over its last year same month’s numbers. One should also note that there is no other sedan in the Top 25 car list, which means that Dzire has sold almost 5X more than the second best selling sedan of the country.

The third and fourth spots on the list were taken by WagonR and Baleno, both of which have received updates recently. Baleno’s lower sales numbers can mostly be attributed to the planned model update and associated dent in production numbers.

Tata Nexon No 1 SUV

The 5th model in the list happens to be a non-Maruti and coincidentally is also the best selling SUV of the country, which is the Tata Nexon. The model recorded a strong 55% growth over its Feb’21 numbers. Mahindra’s Bolero managed to feature in the Top 10 car list after a very long time as Mahindra managed to dispatch 11,045 units of the MUV. It must be noted that the Bolero is the oldest running model in the entire list and still has managed to register highest growth in the list – a commendable 128%.

No Top 25 Cars Feb-22 Feb-21 Growth % YoY 1 Swift 19,202 20,264 -5.24 2 Dzire 17,438 11,901 46.53 3 WagonR 14,669 18,728 -21.67 4 Baleno 12,570 20,070 -37.37 5 Nexon 12,259 7,929 54.61 6 Ertiga 11,649 9,774 19.18 7 Alto 11,551 16,919 -31.73 8 Bolero 11,045 4,843 128.06 9 Venue 10,212 11,224 -9.02 10 Celerio 9,896 6,214 59.25 11 Creta 9,606 12,248 -21.57 12 Punch 9,592 0 – 13 Brezza 9,256 11,585 -20.10 14 EECO 9,190 11,891 -22.71 15 i10 NIOS 8,552 10,270 -16.73 16 S Presso 8,140 7,040 15.63 17 Seltos 6,575 8,305 -20.83 18 Sonet 6,154 7,997 -23.05 19 i20 5,830 9,001 -35.23 20 Carens 5,109 0 – 21 Thar 5,072 2,842 78.47 22 Altroz 5,011 6,832 -26.65 23 XUV300 4,511 3,174 42.12 24 Tiago 4,489 6,787 -33.86 25 Innova 4,318 6,018 -28.25 – Total 2,31,896 2,31,856 0.02

Some of the new models which have been added on to the list vs last year include the recently launched Kia Carens and the Tata Punch. Punch managed to secure the 12th spot for itself while the Carens settled for the 20th spot. Interestingly, Mahindra was the only OEM which saw all its models in the list, including the Thar, Bolero and XUV300 registering strong double digit YoY growths.