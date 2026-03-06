Top 25 Cars Feb 2026 – Nexon, Dzire, Creta, Scorpio, Seltos, Hyryder, Sierra

India’s passenger vehicle market recorded healthy demand in February 2026, with the top 25 best-selling cars collectively registering 3,19,866 units. This represents a 16.28% year-on-year growth compared to 2,75,073 units sold in February 2025. Strong demand for SUVs continued to shape the market, with several utility vehicles dominating the top ranks.

Top 25 Cars Feb 2026

Tata Nexon, including its EV variant, emerged as the best-selling car in February 2026 with 19,430 units sold, marking a 26.59% YoY growth compared to 15,349 units last year. Close behind was Maruti Dzire, which recorded 19,326 units, growing 31.52% YoY. The strong performance reflects sustained demand for compact sedans despite the overall market shift towards SUVs. In third position was Tata Punch, including its EV variant, with 18,748 units, up 28.77% YoY.

Hyundai Creta, along with the recently introduced EV version, secured the fourth position with 17,938 units, registering 9.93% growth. Maruti’s compact SUV Brezza followed closely with 17,863 units, growing 16.05% YoY. Meanwhile, Maruti Ertiga continued its strong run in the MPV segment with 17,807 units, reflecting a 19.77% increase compared to the same month last year.

Not all models recorded growth. Maruti Wagon R, which had been a consistent top seller in the past, slipped to seventh position with 14,885 units, marking a 25.12% YoY decline. Similarly, Swift sales declined 8.83% to 14,833 units, while Baleno recorded 14,632 units, down 5.48% YoY. One of the biggest declines was seen with Maruti Fronx, which registered 13,898 units, down 35.24% YoY compared to February 2025.

SUVs Continue To Dominate

Mahindra’s SUV lineup continued to perform well. Scorpio / Scorpio-N recorded 14,665 units, while Thar / Thar Roxx posted 11,047 units, growing 19.45% YoY. Kia Seltos saw a strong surge in demand with 10,308 units, representing a significant 59.91% YoY growth. Kia Sonet also performed well with 9,750 units, up 28.32% YoY. Toyota’s SUV Hyryder recorded one of the highest growth rates in the list, with sales jumping to 9,359 units, more than doubling compared to last year.

Several newly launched models also entered the top 25 list. Victoris recorded 13,021 units, while Tata Sierra, whose deliveries recently began, registered 7,100 units during the month. Tata Motors has announced that the Sierra deliveries, which started back on 15th Jan 2026, have already crossed 10k milestone.

Other notable performers included Mahindra Bolero (9,863 units), Maruti Alto (9,787 units), Mahindra XUV700 (9,112 units), and Toyota Innova Crysta / Hycross (8,703 units). The list also featured Mahindra XUV3XO / EV (8,637 units) and Tata Tiago / EV (7,040 units).

OEM Wise Performance in Top 25

Maruti Suzuki continued to dominate the Top 25 car sales chart in February 2026 with 1,47,672 units. 11 Maruti cars featured in the list, including models such as Dzire, Brezza, Ertiga, Wagon R, Swift and Baleno, helped maintain its leadership position. However, its 6.95% YoY growth was relatively moderate compared to some rivals, reflecting increasing competition in the SUV space.

Among the other OEMs, Mahindra (5 cars) and Tata Motors (4 cars) emerged as the fastest growing brands, supported largely by strong SUV demand. Mahindra registered 53,324 units, while Tata Motors followed closely with 52,318 units, driven by Nexon and Punch volumes. Kia (2 cars) and Toyota (2 cars) recorded the highest growth rates, aided by strong demand for models like Seltos, Sonet and Hyryder. Meanwhile, Hyundai (2 cars) accounted for 28,432 units, largely supported by Creta and Venue sales.

