Top 25 Cars Jan 2022 – WagonR, Alto, Nexon, Brezza, Thar, Altroz

Maruti Suzuki once again commanded the list with 10 out of 25 models, 6 of which were in a top 10 position

A look at the top 25 best-selling cars in January 2022 draws our attention to the fact that buyers in India show maximum preference to hatchbacks and SUVs. This list comprises 10 hatchbacks and 10 SUVs with the Maruti DZire, Honda Amaze and Honda City being the only three sedans. There was 1 MUV in the form of Maruti Ertiga and the Eeco van. In the list Maruti had 10 cars, Hyundai / Tata had 4 each, Mahindra had 3 while Honda / Kia had 2 each.

Top 25 Cars Jan 2022 – Maruti Dominates

Maruti Suzuki India Limited continued to command the list with 10 models, most of which were in the top 10. It was the WagonR hatchback that noted most sales last month at 20,334 units, up 18 percent from 17,165 units sold in January 2021. The WagonR despite being a top seller, is due for its first facelift later this month. Changes will be restricted to exterior and interior feature updates while it will continue to be powered by the same engine lineup.

It was the Swift at No. 2 with sales of 19,108 units in January 2022, up 11 percent over 17,180 units sold in January 2021. It was followed by the DZire sedan with sales at 14,967 units last month, down 1 percent over 15,125 units sold in January 2021.

Breaking the Maruti Suzuki stronghold was the Tata Nexon. Sales increased 68 percent YoY to 13,816 units, up from 8,225 units sold in January 2021. The Nexon along with its electric counterpart has contributed heavily to company sales. Nexon EV was launched in January 2020 and in the past two years the company has sold over 13,500 units of this all-electric subcompact SUV in India.

Maruti Alto and Ertiga

Maruti Alto and Ertiga came in at Nos. 5 and 6 on this list of top 25 cars sold in India in January 2022. The Alto saw sales dip 32 percent to 12,342 units, down from 18,260 units sold in January 2021 while Ertiga sales increased 24 percent to 11,847 units on a YoY basis. Maruti is readying a new gen of Alto. The Alto 2022 will be larger than its current counterpart. Demand for the Maruti Suzuki Eeco van dipped 10 percent YoY to 10,528 units making it the 9th best-selling model in the country.

Kia and Hyundai had the Seltos and Venue at Nos. 7 and 8. While Seltos sales increased 16 percent YoY to 11,483 units, Hyundai noted a dip in demand for the Venue SUV by 3 percent to 11,377 units. Hyundai Venue facelift has been spied on test and is a part of 4 new models being planned by the company for later this year. These include the new-gen Tucson along with facelifted Venue, Creta and Kona EV.

Tata Punch entered the fray with 10,027 units sold last month. Tata Punch was launched last year at Rs.5.49 lakh and the Punch along with Nexon has been key contributors to Tata Motors growth in sales.

Creta Misses Out From Top 10

A regular in the top 10 list, Creta has missed out for Jan 2022. A 20 percent YoY de-growth, Hyundai Creta SUV followed at No.11 with sales at 9,869 units. It was followed by the Maruti Vitara Brezza of which 9,576 units were sold last month, down from 10,623 units sold in January 2021. The Brezza is also set to receive a facelift with a fresh look and added features with launch planned for mid-2022.

Maruti Celerio at No. 13, saw a 19 percent YoY growth to 8,279 units. Lower down the order at No. 16 Maruti Suzuki had the Baleno (6,791 units) and the S-Presso (6,292 units) both of which suffered a YoY de-growth.

Kia Sonet sales also dipped 22 percent YoY to 6,904 units. Hyundai had the Grand i10 at No.15 with 6,841 units sold, down 37 percent from 10,865 units sold in January 2021 along with the i20 Elite which also posted a YoY de-growth to 6,505 units. Honda Amaze (5,395 units) and City (3,950 units), Mahindra Thar (4,646 units), XUV300 (4,550 units) and the new XUV700 (4,119 units) along with Tata Motors Tiago (5,195 units) and Altroz (4,525 units) completed the list.