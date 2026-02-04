Top 25 Cars Jan 2026 – Nexon, Creta, WagonR, Thar, Seltos, XUV 7XO, Innova

Passenger vehicle sales in India continued on a strong trajectory in January 2026, with the top 25 best-selling cars together clocking 3,46,844 units, marking an 18.11% year-on-year growth over 2,93,666 units sold in January 2025. The month saw a healthy mix of sustained demand for mass-market hatchbacks, compact SUVs and MPVs, along with sharp growth for several newer and refreshed models.
Top 25 Cars Jan 2026
Tata Nexon (including EV) emerged as the highest-selling car in January 2026, with 23,365 units, registering a strong 51.75% YoY growth. Maruti Dzire followed closely in second place with 19,629 units, up 27.6% YoY, highlighting sustained demand for compact sedans. Tata Punch (including EV) secured third position at 19,257 units, posting an 18.64% growth, thanks to recent launch of facelift version.
Hyundai Creta (including EV) stood at 17,921 units, witnessing a marginal 3.24% YoY decline, though it remained among the top five sellers. Maruti Ertiga continued its strong run with 17,892 units, growing 25.58% YoY, driven by MPV demand from both private and fleet buyers. Swift posted 17,806 units, showing modest growth of 4.24%, while Brezza recorded 17,486 units, up 18.57% YoY, underlining Maruti’s continued dominance in high-volume segments.
Baleno saw a notable 15.94% YoY decline at 16,782 units, while Wagon R dropped sharply by 37.21% to 15,118 units, indicating a gradual shift away from traditional tallboy hatchbacks. On the other hand, SUVs continued to outperform. Scorpio / Scorpio N posted 15,542 units, while Thar / Thar ROXX recorded 13,418 units, delivering a massive 77.56% YoY growth, aided by strong lifestyle SUV demand. Bolero also delivered a solid 36.39% growth with 11,841 units.
|No
|Top 25 Cars
|Jan-26
|Jan-25
|1
|Tata Nexon / EV
|23,365
|15,397
|2
|Maruti Dzire
|19,629
|15,383
|3
|Tata Punch / EV
|19,257
|16,231
|4
|Hyundai Creta / EV
|17,921
|18,522
|5
|Maruti Ertiga
|17,892
|14,248
|6
|Maruti Swift
|17,806
|17,081
|7
|Maruti Brezza
|17,486
|14,747
|8
|Maruti Baleno
|16,782
|19,965
|9
|Mahindra Scorpio / N
|15,542
|15,442
|10
|Maruti Victoris
|15,240
|0
|11
|Maruti Wagon R
|15,118
|24,078
|12
|Mahindra Thar / ROXX
|13,418
|7,557
|13
|Maruti Fronx
|13,353
|15,192
|14
|Hyundai Venue
|12,413
|11,106
|15
|Maruti Alto
|12,314
|11,352
|16
|Maruti Eeco
|11,914
|11,250
|17
|Mahindra Bolero
|11,841
|8,682
|18
|Kia Sonet
|10,998
|7,194
|19
|Kia Seltos
|10,639
|6,470
|20
|Mahindra XUV 7X0 / 700
|10,133
|8399
|21
|Toyota Innova + Hycross
|9,455
|9,780
|22
|Toyota Hyryder
|9,156
|4,941
|23
|Mahindra XUV 3X0
|8,845
|8,454
|24
|Tata Tiago
|8,349
|6,807
|25
|Hyundai Aura
|7,978
|5,388
|–
|Total
|3,46,844
|2,93,666
Maruti Victoris continues its strong run in Jan 2026 with 15,240 units sold. Sonet grew 52.88% YoY to 10,998 units, while Seltos posted 64.44% growth at 10,639 units, highlighting strong customer response to newer generations and updates. Toyota Hyryder delivered one of the highest growth rates, up 85.31% YoY at 9,156 units, while newly launched Mahindra XUV 7XO reached 10,133 units, growing 20.65%. Models like Alto, Eeco, Tiago and Aura continued to provide volume stability, while Innova + Hycross remained steady at 9,455 units, despite a mild decline.
OEM Wise Breakup
The OEM-wise breakup of the Top 25 best-selling cars in January 2026 highlights a clear shift in momentum across brands, even as market leadership remains unchanged. Maruti Suzuki continued to dominate volumes with over 1.57 lakh units, accounting for the largest share of the Top 25, supported by a wide portfolio spanning hatchbacks, sedans, MPVs and compact SUVs. However, its YoY growth of 9.94% was relatively modest compared to rivals, indicating stable but maturing demand.
In contrast, Tata Motors emerged as one of the strongest performers, posting a robust 32.62% YoY growth, driven primarily by sustained demand for Nexon, Punch and Tiago, underlining Tata’s strong positioning across ICE and EV offerings. Interestingly, new Sierra did not feature in the top 25 cars list for Jan 2026.
Mahindra delivered healthy growth of 23.17% YoY, with Scorpio-N, Thar ROXX and Bolero continuing to anchor volumes, while newer models like XUV 3X0 and XUV 7XO/700 contributed to incremental gains. Kia stood out as the fastest-growing OEM in the Top 25 list, recording a sharp 58.35% YoY growth, powered by strong traction for Sonet and Seltos. Toyota also reported solid momentum with 26.42% YoY growth, driven by consistent demand for Innova Hycross and Urban Cruiser Hyryder.
Meanwhile, Hyundai’s growth remained muted at 9.41% YoY, as gains from Creta, Venue and Aura were partially offset by softer performance of some legacy models. Overall, the Top 25 segment grew 18.11% YoY, reflecting strong consumer preference for SUVs and well-established nameplates, while brands with fresher portfolios and clear value propositions outpaced the broader market.