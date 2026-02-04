Top 25 Cars Jan 2026 – Nexon, Creta, WagonR, Thar, Seltos, XUV 7XO, Innova

Passenger vehicle sales in India continued on a strong trajectory in January 2026, with the top 25 best-selling cars together clocking 3,46,844 units, marking an 18.11% year-on-year growth over 2,93,666 units sold in January 2025. The month saw a healthy mix of sustained demand for mass-market hatchbacks, compact SUVs and MPVs, along with sharp growth for several newer and refreshed models.

Top 25 Cars Jan 2026

Tata Nexon (including EV) emerged as the highest-selling car in January 2026, with 23,365 units, registering a strong 51.75% YoY growth. Maruti Dzire followed closely in second place with 19,629 units, up 27.6% YoY, highlighting sustained demand for compact sedans. Tata Punch (including EV) secured third position at 19,257 units, posting an 18.64% growth, thanks to recent launch of facelift version.

Hyundai Creta (including EV) stood at 17,921 units, witnessing a marginal 3.24% YoY decline, though it remained among the top five sellers. Maruti Ertiga continued its strong run with 17,892 units, growing 25.58% YoY, driven by MPV demand from both private and fleet buyers. Swift posted 17,806 units, showing modest growth of 4.24%, while Brezza recorded 17,486 units, up 18.57% YoY, underlining Maruti’s continued dominance in high-volume segments.

Baleno saw a notable 15.94% YoY decline at 16,782 units, while Wagon R dropped sharply by 37.21% to 15,118 units, indicating a gradual shift away from traditional tallboy hatchbacks. On the other hand, SUVs continued to outperform. Scorpio / Scorpio N posted 15,542 units, while Thar / Thar ROXX recorded 13,418 units, delivering a massive 77.56% YoY growth, aided by strong lifestyle SUV demand. Bolero also delivered a solid 36.39% growth with 11,841 units.

No Top 25 Cars Jan-26 Jan-25 1 Tata Nexon / EV 23,365 15,397 2 Maruti Dzire 19,629 15,383 3 Tata Punch / EV 19,257 16,231 4 Hyundai Creta / EV 17,921 18,522 5 Maruti Ertiga 17,892 14,248 6 Maruti Swift 17,806 17,081 7 Maruti Brezza 17,486 14,747 8 Maruti Baleno 16,782 19,965 9 Mahindra Scorpio / N 15,542 15,442 10 Maruti Victoris 15,240 0 11 Maruti Wagon R 15,118 24,078 12 Mahindra Thar / ROXX 13,418 7,557 13 Maruti Fronx 13,353 15,192 14 Hyundai Venue 12,413 11,106 15 Maruti Alto 12,314 11,352 16 Maruti Eeco 11,914 11,250 17 Mahindra Bolero 11,841 8,682 18 Kia Sonet 10,998 7,194 19 Kia Seltos 10,639 6,470 20 Mahindra XUV 7X0 / 700 10,133 8399 21 Toyota Innova + Hycross 9,455 9,780 22 Toyota Hyryder 9,156 4,941 23 Mahindra XUV 3X0 8,845 8,454 24 Tata Tiago 8,349 6,807 25 Hyundai Aura 7,978 5,388 – Total 3,46,844 2,93,666

Maruti Victoris continues its strong run in Jan 2026 with 15,240 units sold. Sonet grew 52.88% YoY to 10,998 units, while Seltos posted 64.44% growth at 10,639 units, highlighting strong customer response to newer generations and updates. Toyota Hyryder delivered one of the highest growth rates, up 85.31% YoY at 9,156 units, while newly launched Mahindra XUV 7XO reached 10,133 units, growing 20.65%. Models like Alto, Eeco, Tiago and Aura continued to provide volume stability, while Innova + Hycross remained steady at 9,455 units, despite a mild decline.

OEM Wise Breakup

The OEM-wise breakup of the Top 25 best-selling cars in January 2026 highlights a clear shift in momentum across brands, even as market leadership remains unchanged. Maruti Suzuki continued to dominate volumes with over 1.57 lakh units, accounting for the largest share of the Top 25, supported by a wide portfolio spanning hatchbacks, sedans, MPVs and compact SUVs. However, its YoY growth of 9.94% was relatively modest compared to rivals, indicating stable but maturing demand.

In contrast, Tata Motors emerged as one of the strongest performers, posting a robust 32.62% YoY growth, driven primarily by sustained demand for Nexon, Punch and Tiago, underlining Tata’s strong positioning across ICE and EV offerings. Interestingly, new Sierra did not feature in the top 25 cars list for Jan 2026.

Mahindra delivered healthy growth of 23.17% YoY, with Scorpio-N, Thar ROXX and Bolero continuing to anchor volumes, while newer models like XUV 3X0 and XUV 7XO/700 contributed to incremental gains. Kia stood out as the fastest-growing OEM in the Top 25 list, recording a sharp 58.35% YoY growth, powered by strong traction for Sonet and Seltos. Toyota also reported solid momentum with 26.42% YoY growth, driven by consistent demand for Innova Hycross and Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Meanwhile, Hyundai’s growth remained muted at 9.41% YoY, as gains from Creta, Venue and Aura were partially offset by softer performance of some legacy models. Overall, the Top 25 segment grew 18.11% YoY, reflecting strong consumer preference for SUVs and well-established nameplates, while brands with fresher portfolios and clear value propositions outpaced the broader market.

Source