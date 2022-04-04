Top 25 Cars March 2022 – WagonR, Baleno, Brezza, Nexon No 1 SUV

Maruti Suzuki had 11 of its models, contributing 53 percent of volumes in the Top 25 list in the past month

Top selling cars in the past month once again included a maximum of hatchbacks and SUVs/MPVs. Of the 2,40,289 units sold, hatchback sales constituted 98,289 units, SUV 84,419 units and MPVs 29,737 units. Sedan and van sales stood at 18,623 units and 9,221 units respectively.

Of the leading OEMs, Maruti Suzuki commanded the list with 11 models and commanded 53 percent of total volumes, Hyundai had 4 models and there were 3 each from Tata, Mahindra and Kia while Toyota had 1 unit on this list. Other automakers such as Honda, Renault, Nissan, VW, Skoda and MG Motors failed to contribute even a single unit to this list.

The bestselling model from Maruti Suzuki stables was the WagonR hatchback. Sales stood at 24,757 units in the past month, up 31 percent YoY from 18,757 units sold in March 2021. Next up was the DZire sedan. This was the only sedan to find mention on the top 25 list of best selling cars last month. Sales stood at 18,623 units, recording a growth of 63 percent over 11,434 units sold in March 2021. The Baleno hatchback came in at a No.3 spot on the list with sales of 14,520 units, but a de-growth of 32 percent over 21,217 units sold in March 2021.

Top 25 Cars March 2022 – Tata Nexon best-selling SUV

Once again it was the Nexon that was the best-selling SUV last month. Sales were at 14,315 units, a growth of 65 percent over 8,683 units sold in March 2021. This is the highest ever sales reported by Tata Nexon in a single month. Tata Nexon and Nexon EV have brought in rich dividends for the company and now a new long range Nexon EV is being planned for launch in India on 6th April 2022.

Maruti Suzuki had its Swift hatchback and Vitara Brezza at Nos. 5 and 6. Swift sales dipped YoY to 13,623 units from 21,714 units sold in March 2021 while Brezza sales increased 10 percent to 12,439 units from 11,274 units sold in March 2021. The 2022 Maruti Brezza is also poised for launch in the months. The new generation Brezza is expected to hit showrooms by June and will be among six new Maruti cars lined up for launch during 2022.

Hyundai Creta came in next with sales of 10,532 units in March 2022,down 17 percent over 12,640 units sold in March 2021. Hyundai Creta was once a highly popular SUV in Indian markets but has been facing strong competition from others in the segment. The automaker has introduced a special edition version of Creta called ‘Knight Edition’.

Punch, Bolero, XUV700, Innova

The new Tata Punch made it to this list with 10,526 units sold last month finding its position at No. 8 as against a No. 12 spot it commanded in February 2022 when sales stood at 9,592 units. Hyundai i10 Grand sales dipped 12 percent to 9,687 units as did the Venue that fell 14 percent to 9,220 units. At No. 10, sales of the Maruti Eeco van fell 20 percent to 9,221 units while Kia Seltos sales dipped 20 percent to 8,415 units from 10,557 units sold in March 2021.

No Top 25 Cars Mar-22 Mar-21 Growth % YoY 1 WagonR 24,634 18,757 31.33 2 Dzire 18,623 11,434 62.87 3 Baleno 14,520 21,217 -31.56 4 Nexon 14,315 8,683 64.86 5 Swift 13,623 21,714 -37.26 6 Brezza 12,439 11,274 10.33 7 Creta 10,532 12,640 -16.68 8 Punch 10,526 0 – 9 i10 NIOS 9,687 11,020 -12.10 10 EECO 9,221 11,547 -20.14 11 Venue 9,220 10,722 -14.01 12 Seltos 8,415 10,557 -20.29 13 Innova 7,917 5,743 37.85 14 Ertiga 7,888 9,303 -15.21 15 S-Presso 7,870 7,252 8.52 16 Alto 7,621 17,401 -56.20 17 Carens 7,008 0 – 18 Bolero 6,924 8,905 -22.25 19 Sonet 6,871 8,498 -19.15 20 Celerio 6,442 4,720 36.48 21 Scorpio 6,061 2,331 160.02 22 XUV700 6,040 0 – 23 Altroz 4,727 7,550 -37.39 24 i20 4,693 9,045 -48.11 25 Ignis 4,472 4,359 2.59 – Total 2,40,289 2,34,672 2.39

Toyota noted a marked increase in demand for the Innova Crysta, sales of which stood at 7,917 units in the past month, up 38 percent over 5,743 units sold in March 2021. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (7,888 units), S-Presso (7,870 units) and Alto (7,621 units) followed in quick succession. Kia Carens came in at No. 17 with 7,008 units sold last month while the company also sold 6,871 units of the Sonet.

Mahindra had its Bolero MUV at No. 18 with 6,924 units sold while lower down the order at Nos. 21 and 22 were the Scorpio (6,061 units) and XUV700 (6,040 units). Tata Altroz (4,727 units), Hyundai i20 Elite (4,693 units) and Maruti Ignis (4,472 units) completed this list.