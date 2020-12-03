Top 25 Cars Nov 2020 – Maruti Swift Leads, Hyundai Creta No 1 SUV

In spite of strong growth, many cars have witnessed a decline in YoY growth

November was the month where the festive season was at its peak. It is also one of the more popular months to bring home a vehicle due to the same reason and this year was no different. Despite the ongoing crisis, customers have made sure that they use the attractive schemes offered by various auto brands.

Passenger vehicle segment especially attracted a decent audience during these auspicious times. Maruti Suzuki, despite being embroiled in controversies recently clearly dominated this space with as many as 11 of its offerings making it to the top 25 most sold cars list for November 2020.

Maruti Suzuki Swift- Perennial Number 1

Unsurprisingly, the chart is topped by Maruti Suzuki Swift as it has been for a long time now. With 18,498 units sold last month, Swift continued to exert its dominance even though its YoY sales dropped by 4 percent from November last year. It was followed by its sibling Baleno which raked 17,872 units for the Indo-Japanese manufacturer in November. The premium hatchback too witnessed a marginal 1 percent YoY decline from last year.

This was followed by another strong performer from Maruti’s home, WagonR which recorded 16,256 units in November 2020 against 14,650 units sold in November 2019. This resulted in a positive YoY growth of 11 percent. It was followed by its own siblings Alto and Dzire in fourth and fifth positions respectively. Both recorded sales of 15,321 units and 13,536 units last month respectively. While the hatchback recorded a marginal YoY growth of 2 percent, the compact sedan witnessed a decline of 23 percent.

Hyundai Creta- Most Popular SUV in India

Next up in sixth position was Hyundai Creta which has been the most sold SUV in the market. Creta raked up sales of 12,017 units in November this year against 6,684 units sold during the same period last year. It was followed by Kia Sonet, one the latest entrants into the compact UV segment which registered sales of 11,417 units. The eighth position was occupied by Maruti’s van offering Eeco which recorded 11,183 unit sales last month. It recorded a 10 percent YoY growth compared to November last year.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios registered 10,936 units last month which was a 7 percent YoY increase in comparison to November 2019. This was followed by Maruti Ertiga at the 10th spot with 9,557 units sold last month making it the most popular MPV in India. Maruti sold 7,537 units of the MPV last year in November which has led to YoY growth of 27 percent.

Others

Beyond this, all cars up to the sixteenth place witnessed negative YoY growth. These included Hyundai Venue (9265 units), Kia Seltos (9,205 units), Hyundai i20 (9,096 units), Maruti Vitara Brezza (7,838 units), S-Presso (7,018 units) and Celerio (6,533 units), all registering a decline of 4 percent, 34 percent, 13 percent, 35 percent, 37 percent and 2 percent respectively.

Remaining list is dominated by cars from Tata Motors, Renault, Mahindra and Honda. The list is rounded off by Honda Amaze (4706 units), Mahindra XUV300 (4458 units) and Maruti Ignis (3,935 units) all accounting for positive YoY growths of 43 percent, 100 percent and 133 percent at 23rd, 24th and 25th spots respectively.

