Top 25 Cars Nov 2021 – Punch, Alto, i20, Bolero, Creta, Innova

Maruti Suzuki claimed 11 spots in the top 25 list in November 2021 – Out of which 7 models were among the top 10

The top 25 cars list was made up primarily by hatchbacks and SUV/MUV with DZire being the only sedan and Eeco the only van featuring among them. There were a total of 2,45,262 passenger vehicles sold last month relating to a YoY de-growth of 14.3 percent. This was primarily due to an acute shortage in supplies of semi-conductors that upset the entire supply chain and resulted in the auto industry recording its worst festive sales in the past decade.

Top 25 Cars Nov 2021 – 11 Maruti’s

Top 25 list comprised of 11 cars from Maruti Suzuki, 4 from Hyundai, 3 from Tata Motors and 4 from Mahindra. Kia had 2 models on this list while Toyota had 1. Maruti Suzuki, with its 11 models on this list and commanded 55 percent volume of total PVs sold last month.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR was at top of sales charts with 16,853 units sold last month, a YoY increase of 4 percent over 16,256 units sold in November 2020. WagonR is one of the oldest model from Maruti Suzuki and its new gen model continues to be a favourite in the hatchback segment.

At No.2 was the Swift hatchback with a de-growth of 21 percent to 14,568 units, down from 18,498 units sold in November 2020. It was however, a MoM increase, up from 9,180 units sold in October this year. Maruti Alto was up next with a 10 percent YoY de-growth to 13,812 units, down from 15,321 units sold in November 2020.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza at No. 4 was the best-selling SUV in November 2021. Sales which had stood at 7,838 units in November 2020 increased by 37 percent to 10,760 units in November 2021. Lower down the order at No. 6 was Maruti Baleno with 9931 units sold, a dip of 44 percent over 17,872 units sold in November 2020.

Eeco van came in next at No. 8. Sales stood at 9,571 units last month, down 14 percent over 11,183 units sold in November 2020 while Ertiga MUV reported an 8 percent YoY de-growth with 8,752 units sold last month. DZire sedan also posted a YoY dip in sales by 39 percent to 8,196 units. Celerio at No. 15 saw sales down 9 percent to 5,968 units last month, down from 6,533 units sold in November 2020. At Nos. 22 and 24 were S-Presso (3,661 units) and XL6 (3,280 units), both of which posted a YoY de-growth of 48 percent and 3 percent respectively.

Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia

Hyundai had 4 of its models in the top 25 list with an average of 7,022 units per model. Creta SUV was at No.5 with 10,300 units sold last month, down 14 percent over 12,017 units sold in November 2020. Hyundai had the Venue SUV at No.12 with YoY de-growth of 14 percent to 7,932 units, down from 9,265 units sold in November 2020. At No. 16 was Hyundai i10 Grand with 5,466 units sold last month, a 50 percent decline over 10,936 units sold in November 2020 while at No. 20 was i20Elite with 4,391 units sold last month a YoY de-growth of 52 percent.

Nexon, Punch and Tiago were three models from Tata Motors averaging 6,980 units per model. Nexon SUV was in high demand last month with 9,831 units sold, a 63 percent YoY increase over 6,021 units sold in November 2020. At No.14 was the Punch with 6,110 units sold last month. Tata Motors also had the Tiago at No. 18 with sales of 4,998 units, down 15 percent over 5,890 units sold in November 2020.

Kia Seltos and Sonet at Nos. 9 and 19, saw sales of 8,859 units and 4,719 units respectively posted YoY de-growth of 4 percent and 59 percent over 9,205 units and 11,417 units sold in November 2020 respectively. At No.13 was Toyota Innova Crysta with 6,300 units sold last month, a massive 187 percent growth over 2,192 units sold in November 2020. Mahindra Bolero (5,442 units), XUV300 (4,005 units), Scorpio (3,370 units) and the newly launched XUV700 (3,207 units) completed this list.