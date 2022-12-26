Top 25 Cars Nov 2022 – Nexon, Ertiga, Creta, Bolero, Sonet, Vitara

As is seen every month, it was once again Maruti Suzuki that ruled this list with 10 out of 25 best-selling cars in November 2022

It was hatchbacks and SUVs that ruled in November 2022. The top 25 cars list constituted 10 models from Maruti Suzuki (contributing 49 percent to total sales in the top 25 list and 7 of its models in the top 10 list), 4 each from Hyundai, Mahindra and Tata Motors and 3 from Kia. Top 25 cars constituted in 77 percent of all cars sold in India during the past month. Dominated by hatchbacks and SUVs, there was only 1 sedan offering with Maruti DZire that found mention on this list. YoY growth was seen for every model except for the Maruti WagonR and Eeco van.

Top 25 Cars Nov 2022 – Baleno No.1

Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchback ruled the segment with a 111 percent YoY growth to 20,945 units sold in Nov 2022, up from 9,931 units sold in Nov 2021. Tata Nexon was the best-selling SUV last month. It was at No. 2 on the top 25 list with 15,871 units sold in Nov 2022, up 61 percent over 9,831 units sold in Nov 2021. The sales figures also included the Nexon EV Prime and Max.

Maruti Suzuki Alto (Alto 800 and Alto K10) and Swift were at Nos. 3 and 4 with 15,663 units and 15,153 units sold in Nov 2022, up 13 percent and 4 percent respectively over 13,812 units and 14,568 units sold in Nov 2021. WagonR at No. 5, saw its sales dip 13 percent on a YoY basis to 14,720 units in Nov 2022, down from 16,853 units sold in Nov 2021.

There was also the DZire sedan on a No. 6 spot on this list with a 76 percent YoY growth to 14,456 units in Nov 2022, up from 8,196 units sold in Nov 2021. Ertiga sales increased 58 percent YoY to 13,818 units in the past month, up from 8,752 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

Hyundai Creta SUV was at No. 8 with a 29 percent YoY growth. Creta sales in Nov 2022 stood at 13,321 units up from 10,300 units sold in Nov 2021. Hyundai is planning to launch 5 new cars and SUVs in the country in the coming year, out of which 1 could be the Creta facelift. It was followed by the Tata Punch with a near two fold increase in YoY sales. Sales which had stood at 6,110 units in Nov 2021 increased 99 percent to 12,131 units in Nov 2022.

Lower down the order at No. 10 was the Maruti Suzuki Brezza with a marginal 5 percent YoY growth to 11,324 units, up from 10,760 units sold in Nov 2021. Hyundai had its Venue SUV at No. 11 with 10,738 units sold in the past month, up 35 percent from 7,932 units sold in Nov 2021. There was also Kia Seltos at No.12 with 9,284 units sold in Nov 2022 up from 8,859 units sold in Nov 2021. Mahindra Bolero was next on the list, of which the company sold 7,984 units recording a 47 percent YoY growth. The list also included the Hyundai i10 Grand with a 46 percent YoY growth to 7,961 units, up from 5,466 units sold in Nov 2021.

Sonet, i20, EECO, Carens, Altroz – Top 25 Cars Nov 2022

The top 25 list also included Kia Sonet (7,834 units) and Hyundai i20 Elite (7,236 units) both of which posted 66 percent and 65 percent YoY growth. It was followed by the Maruti Eeco van which posted a 25 percent YoY degrowth to 7,183 units, down from 9,571 units sold in Nov 2021. Mahindra Scorpio saw a 92 percent YoY growth to 6,499 units in Nov 2022 up from 3,370 units sold in Nov 2021.

No Top 25 Cars Nov-22 Nov-21 Growth % YoY 1 Baleno 20,945 9,931 110.91 2 Nexon 15,871 9,831 61.44 3 Alto 15,663 13,812 13.40 4 Swift 15,153 14,568 4.02 5 WagonR 14,720 16,853 -12.66 6 Dzire 14,456 8,196 76.38 7 Ertiga 13,818 8,752 57.88 8 Creta 13,321 10,300 29.33 9 Punch 12,131 6,110 98.54 10 Brezza 11,324 10,760 5.24 11 Venue 10,738 7,932 35.38 12 Seltos 9,284 8,859 4.80 13 Bolero 7,984 5,442 46.71 14 i10 NIOS 7,961 5,466 45.65 15 Sonet 7,834 4,719 66.01 16 i20 7,236 4,391 64.79 17 EECO 7,183 9,571 -24.95 18 Scorpio / N 6,455 3,370 91.54 19 Carens 6,360 0 – 20 XUV300 5,903 4,005 47.39 21 XUV700 5,701 3,207 77.77 22 Tiago 5,097 4,998 1.98 23 Ignis 5,087 1,499 239.36 24 Altroz 5,084 3,025 68.07 25 G Vitara 4,433 0 – – Total 2,49,742 2,09,454 19.23

Kia Carens entered the list at No. 19 with 6,360 units sold and was followed by Mahindra XUV300 (5,903 units), XUV700 (5,701 units), Tata Tiago (5,097 units) and the Maruti Ignis hatchback (5,087 units). The list concluded with the Tata Altroz posting a 68 percent YoY growth to 5,084 units, up from 3,025 units sold in Nov 2021 while the Maruti Grand Vitara SUV was at No. 25 with 4,433 units sold. The Grand Vitara was introduced in mid-September with petrol and hybrid engine option. The company will soon launch Grand Vitara CNG variant, that will further boost sales.