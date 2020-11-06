Top 25 Cars Oct 2020 – Maruti, Hyundai, Kia, Tata Register Most Sales

Maruti Suzuki dominates the list with 10 cars, followed by Hyundai and Tata

Leading automakers in India have posted their monthly sales figures for October 2020. The numbers indicate that demand in the country is returning to normal while the festive season could also bring in increased sales.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Taking the top 25 best selling cars into account, total sales stood at 2,71,392 units, up 24 percent as against 2,18,615 units sold in October 2019. Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the leading automaker in India commanded the list with 10 models.

The Swift was the company’s best selling model which claimed a No.1 spot on the list. Swift sales stood at 24,859 units in Oct 2020, up 27 percent as against 19,401 units sold in Oct 19. The second best selling car was the Baleno. Sold via the company’s NEXA premium outlets, sales increased 35 percent to 21,971 units in the past month as against 16,237 units sold in the same month of the past year.

The WagonR, Alto and DZire followed in quick succession with only the WagonR sales showing a 30 percent increase to 18,703 units. Sales of the Alto were flat at 17,850 units and sales of the DZire dipped 10 percent to 17,675 units.

Hyundai Creta best selling SUV

The first non Maruti Suzuki car on this list is the Hyundai Creta. Hyundai had 5 models on the list of 25 best selling cars in the past month. Creta sales surged 93 percent to 14,023 units, up from 7,269 units sold in Oct 19.

The Hyundai i10 Grand was at No. 7 with 42 percent increase in sales from 9,873 units sold in Oct 19 to 14,000 units sold in the past month. The Xcent noted a 302 percent increase with 5,577 units sold in the past month. The new third gen Hyundai i20 has made its entry into India with deliveries to commence soon. Buyers of the new i20 will be able to can choose from three engine options across four variants.

Maruti Suzuki once again entered the list of top 25 best selling cars with the Eeco and Vitara Brezza at Nos. 8 and 9 with both showing increased sales while the S-Presso was at No. 11 with flat sales at 10,612 units sold in the past month as compared to 10,634 units sold in the same month of the previous year. At No. 17, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio noted a massive increase of 106 percent to 7,574 units in the past month, up from 3,669 units sold in Oct 19.

Kia Sonet at No. 10 and Seltos at No. 12 noted sales of 11,721 units and 8,900 units respectively. While the Sonet is a more recent launch, the Seltos has been around for a while but noted de-growth of 31 percent in the past month. Sales which had stood at 12,854 units in Oct 19 dipped to 8,900 units in the past month.

Mahindra had the Bolero at No.16 with 7,624 units sold in Oct 2020, 30 percent more than 5,884 units sold in the same month of the previous year. The XUV300 was at No.24 with a 60 percent increase in sales to 4,882 units in Oct 20 as against 3,045 units sold in Oct 19.

Tata Motors had three models on this list with the Nexon, Altroz and Tiago, each of which achieved sales around the 6,000 unit mark. Renault Kwid and Triber featured lower down the order as did the Honda Amaze at No.25. The Amaze was the only Honda model on the list though it suffered a de-growth of 8 percent with 4,709 units sold.