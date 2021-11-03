Top 25 Cars Oct 2021 – Alto Takes No 1 While New XUV700 At No 25

Maruti Suzuki once again claimed the list with 10 models on the list of top 25 cars sold last month

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the leading automaker in India commanded the list of top 25 cars sold in the country last month. With 10 of its models on the list, each of these showed de-growth except for the Ertiga and XL6. Hyundai had 4 models on this list while Tata Motors had 4 and Mahindra had 3. The rest of the list was made up by Kia (2), Toyota (1) and Honda (1). Once again its was SUVs and Hatchbacks that dominated this list.

Maruti Cars In Top 25 List For Oct 2021

Maruti Suzuki had the Alto hatchback at a No.1 spot with 17,389 units sold last month. This was a 3 percent de-growth over 17,850 units sold in October 2020. The next gen Maruti Alto is taking shape and is expected to be launched at the end of 2022. The company is also planning launch of the next-gen Celerio on November 10 while a new gen Baleno is also expected next year.

At No.2 on the top 25 list was the Maruti Baleno with 15,573 units sold in October 2021, down 29 percent over 21,971 units sold in October 2020. It was closely followed by the Ertiga with 12,923 units sold last month, a growth of 67 percent over 7,748 units sold in October 2020.

The Ertiga MPV is soon to get a new rival with Kia having registered the name of Carens in India. However, estimates reveal that Kia Carens MPV is expected to be priced higher that rivals Ertiga and XL6 in a range of Rs 15-20 lakh. Maruti Suzuki continued its reign with the WagonR at No.4 with 12,335 units sold last month, a de-growth of 34 percent over 18,703 units sold in October 2020.

Lower down the order, Maruti Suzuki also had the Eeco at No. 7, Swift at No.9 and DZire and Brezza at Nos. 11 and 12 respectively, each of which posted de-growth. At Nos. 19 and 20 were the XL6 and S-Presso with XL6 sales increasing substantially by 89 percent to 4,602 units, up from 2,439 units sold in October 2020.

Hyundai Venue and Kia Seltos

In a 5th spot on the list of top 25 cars sold in India last month was the Hyundai Venue. It posted growth of 20 percent YoY to 10,544 units up from 8,828 units sold in October 2020. At No. 13 was the Hyundai Creta of which the company sold 6455 units in the past month down from 14,023 units sold in October 2020, a de-growth of 54 percent. At No. 16 was the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS with sales of 6042 units, a de-growth of 57 percent over 14,003 units sold in October 2020 while Hyundai also had the i20 at No. 21 with 4,414 units sold, a 47percent YoY de-growth.

Kia Seltos at No.6 saw an 18 percent YoY growth to 10,488 units, up from 8,900 units sold in the same month last year. At No. 17 was the Kia Sonet posting a YoY de-growth of 54 percent to 5,443 units, down from 11,721 units sold in October 2020.

The Tata Nexon (10,096 units) followed at No 8 and the recently launched Punch (8,453 units) at No. 10. Tata Motors also had the Altroz (5,128 units) and Tiago (4,040 units) at Nos 18 and 23 respectively.

Mahindra Bolero (6,375 units) posted a 16 percent de-growth YoY while the XUV300 at No. 22 saw 4,203 units sold last month, down 14 percent over 4,882 units sold in October 2020. The new entrant XUV700 achieved sales of 3,407 units in October 2021. Toyota Innova (6,096 units) and the Honda City (3,611 units) completed this list.