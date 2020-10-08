Top 25 Cars Sep 2020 – Maruti Captures 56% Market Share, Hyundai 18%

In the list of top selling 25 cars for Sep 2020, it is Maruti which dominates

September’20 car sales have been extremely good for most OEMs in the Indian market. On year to year basis, overall sales of cars went up by 31%. Let’s have a look at the best-selling Top 25 cars.

Maruti Decimates the Competition

The Top 5 selling cars in September’20 were surprisingly all from Maruti. The best selling car was the Maruti Suzuki Swift, which clocked sales of 22,643 units compared to 12,934 sales in the same month last year, registering a growth of a whooping 75%.

The next best-selling car was the Baleno which too registered a spectacular growth of 70% over last year. In September’20, Nexa managed to sell 19,433 units, compared to 11,420 units in the same month last year. Other top performing cars included Alto, WagonR and Dzire, which registered growths to the tune of 21%, 50% and -11% (Dzire’s sales degrew by 11%).

Maruti-Hyundai Tango in the Top 6-10 Spots

The first non-Maruti car on the list was the Hyundai Creta. Creta managed to seal the 6th spot on the list with total dealer dispatches of 12,325 units, after registering a sales increase of 86% over same month last year. The 7th spot on the list was again clinched by a Maruti, the Eeco, which recorded sales of 11,220 unit in September’20. Grand i10, Ertiga and Elite i20 grabbed the 8th, 9th and 10th spots respectively.

SUV’s Bonanza

SUVs have been driving strong growths for the Indian automakers for a while now. Even in September’20, multiple SUVs performed impressively (Creta was best selling SUV). The 11th-15th spots had major contribution from SUVs. The car on the 11th spot was the Sonet which has just been launched recently. It was also Kia’s best selling model of September’20. Maruti’s Vitara Brezza grabbed the 12th spot and registered a minor sales decline by 12% (over last year, same month).

The Seltos from Kia recorded 17% growth in sales over the same month, last year and clinched the 13th spot. Up until recently, the Seltos was leading its category in terms of sales, however post the launch of the 2020 Creta, Seltos’s South Korean cousin has taken over. Maruti’s S-Presso clocked sales of 9,000 units in September’20 while Hyundai’s Venue managed total dealer dispatches of 8,469 units.

Other Brands

Maruti’s Celerio was the only brand from Maruti’s stable to feature in the 16-25 spot. It landed upon the 16th place with total sales of 7,250 units in September’20 compared to 4140 units in September’19. The first vehicle from Tata to feature on the list is the Tiago which clocked sales of 6,080 units.

The Nexon followed it up closely with strong sales of 6,007 units. The Altroz too recorded healthy sales of 5,952 units and secured the 19th spot. The only Mahindra on the list happens to be the Bolero with monthly sales of 5,797 units in the last month. Other vehicles which could make it into the list included Honda Amaze, Renault Kwid, Renault Triber, Toyota Innova Crysta and Hyundai Xcent / Aura.