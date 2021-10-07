Top 25 Cars Sep 2021 – Creta, Baleno, Innova, Thar, Harrier, Hector

Kia Seltos was the third best-selling car and highest selling SUV during the past month

The top 25 list was dominated by 10 SUVs and 9 hatchbacks. The list that comprised over 76 percent of cars sold in the country saw Maruti Suzuki contribute 37 percent with 7 of its models on the list despite a majority posting YoY de-growth.

Hyundai had 5 cars on the list while there were 4 from the Tata Motor stables, 3 from Mahindra and 2 from Kia Motor. Toyota, Honda, MG and Renault had 1 offering each. The shortage in supplies of semi-conductor chips has hampered the growth of every automaker in recent times.

Maruti Top Contributor Sep 2021

Maruti Suzuki India Limited was once again a top contributor to this list with 7 cars. Alto hatchback claimed top spot with a total of 12,143 units sold in the past month, down 33 percent over 18,246 units sold in September 2020. This was followed by Ertiga at No. 2, which registered sales of 11,308 units during September 2021, a growth of 13 percent over 9,982 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

Maruti also had the Baleno at No. 6 with 8,077 units sold, a de-growth of 58 percent over 19,433 units sold in September 2020 while Eeco and WagonR followed in quick succession at Nos 8 and 9, both posting de-growth in a YoY basis. At No. 16, Maruti XL6 sales surged 80 percent to 3,748 units, up from 2,087 units sold in September 2020 and the S-Presso at No.22 sales dipped 69 percent to 2,793 units. Notable omissions were Maruti Suzuki Swift and Vitara Brezza, two names that regularly featured on this list in the past several months.

Seltos, Nexon – Top 2 selling SUVs

Kia Motors India stepped in at No. 3 with the Seltos. A total of 9,583 units of this SUV were sold last month, a growth of 6 percent over 9,079 units sold in September 2020. Kia Seltos was the best-selling SUV in the country, breaking the stronghold of Hyundai Creta. Kia Sonet at No. 14 saw a 52 percent de-growth with 4,454 units sold last month, down from 9,266 units sold in September 2020.

Tata Motors had its Nexon SUV at No. 4 with 9,211 units sold lasts month, up 53 percent YoY over 6,007 units sold in September 2020. Of Tata Altroz, the company sold 5,772 units in the past month, a 3 percent de-growth over 5,952 units sold in September 2020 while at No. 12, Tata Tiago saw a 16 percent YoY de-growth with 5,121 units sold, down from 6,080 units sold in the same month of the previous year. Tata Harrier was lower down the order at No 21 with 2,821 units sold last month, down 61 percent over 1,755 units sold in September 2020.

Hyundai and Mahindra

Hyundai had 5 models on this list, each of which posted de-growth. Creta at No. 5 saw a 34 percent YoY de-growth to 8,193 units, down from 12,325 units sold in September 2020. It was followed by the Venue at No. 7 with a 6 percent de-growth to 7,924 units, as against 8,469 units sold in the same month of the previous year. Hyundai also posted de-growth for the i20 Elite at 48 percent while at No. 15, its i10 NIOS hatchback also saw its sales dip 60 percent YoY to 4,168 units. At No. 20, Hyundai Aura sales also fell 26 percent YoY to 2,862 units.

Mahindra had XUV300 at No 17 followed by Thar and Scorpio at Nos. 19 and 25 respectively. Of these, the Thar was a new entrant contributing 3,134 units to sales while Scorpio sales dipped 27 percent YoY to 2,588 units.

Honda had City sedan at No. 18, which was the only sedan on the top 25 list with 3,348 units sold last month, up 24 percent over 2,709 units sold in September 2020. MG Hector and Renault Kwid were at Nos. 23 and 24 with 2,722 units and 2,710 units sold respectively.