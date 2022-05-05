Top 25 Cars, SUVs April 2022 – WagonR, Nexon, Brezza, Creta, XUV700

Maruti Suzuki commanded 11 spots on this list while Hyundai had 4 of its models and Tata and Kia had 3 each

Top 25 best-selling cars commanded 75 percent of all passenger vehicles sold in India in April 2022. Out of these, Maruti Suzuki ruled the segment with 11 of its models out of which 7 were in top 10 positions. Hyundai had 4 models in the list while there were 3 from Tata and Kia India along with 2 from Mahindra and 1 each from Toyota and Honda.

Analyzing the list further, we see that there were 10 hatchbacks, 7 SUVs, 5 MUVs and 2 sedans along with 1 van. The top 25 cars list saw total sales of 2,19,339 units, up 4.02 percent over 2,10,869 units sold in April 2021.

Top 25 Cars April 2022

Maruti Suzuki’s best-selling model in the past month continued to be the WagonR despite a YoY de-growth. Sales stood at 17,766 units, down 5 percent over 18,656 units sold in April 2021. There was also the Maruti Ertiga MPV at No. 2 with a 72 percent YoY growth to 14,889 units, up from 8,644 units sold in April 2021.

Tata Nexon was the 3rd best-selling model in India in the past month, with a 94 percent YoY increase to 13,471 units, up from 6,938 units sold in April 2021. The Nexon was not only the best-selling model in the Tata Motors lineup but was also the top selling SUV in India in April 2022. The 5 star NCAP rated Tata Punch hatchback entered the list with 10,132 units sold last month. The Punch is high in demand and currently commands a waiting period upto 7 months in some states.

From Maruti Suzuki stables, the Vitara Brezza, Eeco van and Baleno hatchback followed in quick succession. While Brezza sales increased 5 percent YoY to 11,764 units from 11,220 units sold in April 2021, sales of Eeco and Baleno dipped 3 percent and 33 percent to 11,154 units and 10,938 units respectively. There was also Maruti DZire sedan at No. 8 with sales de-growth of 24 percent to 10,701 units in April 2022 while sales of Alto dipped 40 percent YoY to 10,443 units in the past month.

Tata Punch, Hyundai i10 Grand, Maruti Swift

Hyundai Creta SUV saw sales of 12,651 units, up 2 percent from 12,463 units sold in April 2021. Hyundai has recently hiked prices for the Creta while also introducing a new Knight Edition at Rs 13.51 lakh. In the hatchback segment was also the Hyundai i10 Grand with sales of 9,123 units in April 2022, down 21 percent over 11,540 units sold in April 2021. It was followed by the Maruti Swift with 8,898 units sold last month, down 51 percent over 18,316 units sold in April 2021.

Hyundai also had the Venue SUV at No. 13, with sales of 8,392 units last month down 25 percent from 11,245 units sold in April 2021. Recording double digit growth was Mahindra Bolero MUV with sales of 7,686 units in April 2022, up 25 percent over 6,152 units sold in April 2021.

Kia Seltos saw its sales dip 7 percent to 7,506 units in the past month from 8,086 units sold in April 2021 while Maruti Celerio sales increased 1825 percent thanks to the new gen model being introduced, to 7,066 units, up from 367 units sold in April 2021. The new-gen model comes in with a sleeker design, an efficient engine lineup and added cabin space.

The top 25 list also included the Maruti S-Presso (6,694 units), Toyota Innova (6,351 units), Kia Carens (5,754 units) and Sonet (5,404 units). Lower down the order was the Tata Tiago (5,062 units), Hyundai i20 Elite (4,707 units), Mahindra XUV700 (4,494 units) and Honda (4,467 units) while the list ended with the Maruti XL6 MUV of which 4,366 units were sold last month.