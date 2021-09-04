Top 25 Cars, SUVs Aug 2021 – Tata Nexon At No 7, Beats Venue And Sonet

SUVs and Hatchbacks dominated the list of top 25 cars sold in India in August 2021

The top 25 list comprised 9 Maruti Suzuki models which contributed to over 46 percent volumes in the past month. There were also 5 from Hyundai, 3 from Tata Motors and 2 from Kia, Honda and Mahindra along with 1 from Toyota, with top 25 cars constituting over 77 percent of all passenger vehicles sold in India in August 2021.

Maruti Cars Dominate

Once again, Maruti Suzuki commanded the list with three of its cars in top 3 positions. Baleno hatchback was the most sold car in the country in August 2021 with 15,646 units sold, a growth of 46 percent over 10,742 units sold in August 2020. Next in line was the Alto hatchback which though at No. 2, suffered a de-growth of 8 percent YoY. Sales in August 2020 had stood at 14,397 units which dipped to 13,236 in the past month.

Maruti Vitara Brezza was the 3rd best-selling car in August 2021 with 12,906 units sold and demand increased 87 percent YoY as against 6,903 units sold in August 2020. Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback and Eeco van stood at Nos. 5 and 6 respectively with the Swift suffering a 16 percent de-growth to 12,483 units while Eeco sales increased 7 percent to 10,666 units YoY.

Continuing Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the list of top 25 cars sold last month was WagonR hatchback at No. 8 with 30 percent de-growth to 9,628 units while at No. 14 was the S-Presso with 36 percent growth to 7,225 units. Ertiga MPV featured at No. 16 with 33 percent de-growth and 6,251 units sold in the past month and at No. 20 was the DZire sedan with a 58 percent de-growth to 5,714 units sold.

Top SUVs Aug 2021 – Brezza, Creta, Nexon, Seltos

Hyundai Motors India had its Creta SUV breaking into the Maruti stronghold with a 7 percent YoY increase in sales. Sales stood at 11,758 units in August 2020 which increased to 12,597 in the past month. Hyundai Venue, i10 Grand, i20 Elite and the newly launched Alcazar also featured on this list lower down the order, along with the company’s best-selling Creta SUV. Sales of the Venue increased 1 percent YoY while that of the i10 Grand and i20 Elite dipped 21 percent and 5 percent respectively. Alcazar sales were at 3,468 units.

In the list of top 25 car sales Tata Motors had 3 of its models. The Nexon featured at No. 7 with a 93 percent increase in sales YoY. Sales which had stood at 5,179 units in August 2020 increased to 10,006 units in the past month. This is the second consecutive month where Nexon has posted monthly sales of over 10k units.

Sales of the Altroz at No. 17 increased 25 percent YoY to 6,175 units, up from 4,651 units sold in August 2020 while sales of the Tiago hatchback dipped just 1 percent to 5,658 units in the past month.

Kia Seltos and Sonet featured at No 9 and 12. Seltos sales dipped 19 percent to 8,619 units in August 2021 down from 10,655 units sold in August 202 while Sonet was a new entrant with 7,752 units sold in the past month.

Honda Amaze and City at Nos. 15 and 25 posted growth at 79 percent and 43 percent respectively in the past month as did Mahindra XUV300 and Toyota Innova Crysta along with the Renault Triber. The new Mahindra Thar entered the list at No 23 with 3,493 units sold last month. Total sales registered by the top 25 cars was a little over 2 lakh units in Aug 2021.