Top 25 Cars, SUVs June 2022 – WagonR, Nexon, Creta, Sonet, XUV700, Innova

Maruti Suzuki maintains its dominance in sales, as they do every month with a significant lead over others

The top 25 cars that fall into this list form around 75% of the total cars sold in India in the month of June. Indian automotive manufacturers sold a total of 2,43,169 units in June out of which 1,06,528 units were hatchbacks. This signifies exactly how important hatchbacks still are in the SUV obsessed world.

Next in line are SUVs though, with 75,986 units sold in June 2022. Which probably profiteered more than the hatchbacks as SUVs are generally pricier and yield good profits than hatchbacks. That is probably why Hyundai pulled the plug on Santro. After SUVs, we have MPVs which are actually gaining more traction with 32,997 units.

Sedans are a dying breed. But new entrants like Slavia, Virtus and All-New City are trying to change that. Sedans clocked 17,528 units and then came vans with 10,130 units. When we say vans, we mean Maruti Suzuki Eeco because it is the only passenger van on sale in India.

Top 25 Cars June 2022 – WagonR No 1, Nexon No 1 SUV

With 9 models in the list of 25, Maruti Suzuki leads the chart and if we take the top 10, Maruti has 6 models. Yeah, 6! Next in line is Tata Motors. It might not be second in terms of total sales, but it has 5 models in top 25 and 2 models in top 10. Hyundai takes the third spot with 4 models in top 25 and 2 models in top 10. Kia’s numbers are impressive as all their mainstream models have made it to top 25. Mahindra has two models in the top 25 and so does Toyota.

Coming to the numbers from individual cars, top 3 spots are taken by Maruti Suzuki, duh! Highest in the room is, Wagon R with 19,190 units sold. The next two spots are occupied by Swift and Baleno with 16,213 units and 16,103 units respectively.

After this trio, we have Tata Nexon at 14,701 units, which takes the crown for several things. Firstly, it is the highest-selling SUV of any class, highest-selling B-segment SUV, highest-selling Tata car and highest-selling car with a good crash safety rating. Wagon R and Swift have seen a dip in sales YoY while Baleno saw 10% and Nexon saw 78% YoY growth.

Right after Nexon, we have Creta which is the highest-selling Hyundai and second highest-selling SUV at 13,790 units. Next three vehicles are from Maruti Suzuki which are Alto, Dzire and Ertiga. Ertiga takes the spotlight as the highest-selling MPV in India.

India Car Sales – YoY Growth

Maruti Suzuki Celerio scores the largest YoY growth of 1055% owing to the newer model. Other significant growth YoY are Tata Tigor with 358% growth which may be due to newly-launched CNG variants, Toyota Innova Crysta with 129% growth, Hyundai Venue with 112% growth and Toyota Urban Cruiser with 105% growth YoY.

No Top 25 Cars Jun-22 Jun-21 Growth % YoY 1 WagonR 19,190 19,447 -1.32 2 Swift 16,213 17,727 -8.54 3 Baleno 16,103 14,701 9.54 4 Nexon 14,295 8,033 77.95 5 Creta 13,790 9,941 38.72 6 Alto 13,790 12,513 10.21 7 Dzire 12,597 12,639 -0.33 8 Ertiga 10,423 9,920 5.07 9 Punch 10,414 0 – 10 Venue 10,321 4,865 112.15 11 EECO 10,130 9,218 9.89 12 i10 NIOS 8,992 8,787 2.33 13 Celerio 8,683 752 1054.65 14 Seltos 8,388 8,549 -1.88 15 i20 7,921 6,333 25.08 16 Carens 7,895 0 – 17 Bolero 7,884 5,744 37.26 18 Sonet 7,455 5,963 25.02 19 Innova 6,795 2,973 128.56 20 XUV700 6,022 0 – 21 Altroz 5,366 6,350 -15.50 22 Tiago 5,310 4,881 8.79 23 Urban Cruiser 5,301 2,584 105.15 24 Ignis 4,960 3,583 38.43 25 Tigor 4,931 1,076 358.27 – Total 2,43,069 1,76,579 37.65

Maruti Suzuki is still the top performer in PV segment, but how that will stand in a coming years, is very interesting. As we analysed before, Maruti Suzuki market share is declining. None of the other manufacturers can dethrone Maruti Suzuki in a day. But with new competition, increasing focus on safety, new govt norms, etc – times are getting tougher for the largest Indian car maker.