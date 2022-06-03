Top 25 Cars, SUVs May 2022 – WagonR, Nexon, Ertiga, Creta, XUV700, Carens

Maruti Suzuki ruled the list with 11 models among the top 25 averaging at around 10,761 units per car

The top 25 best-selling cars in May 2022 had 11 models from Maruti Suzuki, 4 each from Tata Motors and Hyundai along with 3 each from Mahindra and Kia India. Maruti Suzuki had a 53 percent contribution to this list and 8 out of the 11 in the top 10 list averaging around 10,761 units per car.

Tata had the Nexon, Punch, Altroz and Tiago with average sales volumes at 8,582 units per model while Hyundai had 4 models with average of 8,219 units per model. Mahindra had the Bolero, XUV700, XUV300 with an average of 6,286 units per model.

Top 25 Cars, SUVs May 2022 – WagonR No 1 Car, Nexon No 1 SUV

Once again it was hatchbacks and SUV/MUVs that commanded the sales list in May 2022. It was the Maruti WagonR that was at No. 1 with 16,814 units sold in the past month, up 706 percent over 2,086 units sold in May 2021. Tata Nexon at No. 2 had sales of 14,614 units sold in May 2022, up 127 percent over 14,614 units sold in May 2021. The Nexon was the best-selling SUV in the country.

Maruti Suzuki commanded the next 5 positions with the Swift at No. 3 accounting for sales of 14,133 units in May 2022, up 102 percent over 7,005 units sold in May 2021. Baleno hatchback followed at No 4 with 13,970 units sold, up 191 percent over 4,803 units sold in May 2021 while there was also the Alto of which the company sold 12,933 units in the past month, up 302 percent over 3,220 units sold in May 2021. There were also 12,226 units of the Ertiga and 11,603 units of the DZire sold in May 2022, up 354 percent and 99 percent respectively over 2,694 units and 5,819 units sold respectively in May 2021.

At No. 8 was the Hyundai Creta SUV with 10,973 units sold in the past month, up 46 percent YoY over 7,527 units sold in May 2021. There was also the Hyundai Grand i10 at No. 12 with 9,138 units sold and Venue at No. 14 of which the company sold 8,300 units in May 2022. Hyundai i20 Elite was at No. 25 with 4,463 units sold, up 30 percent over 3,440 units sold in May 2021.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco and Brezza

Once again Maruti Suzuki came into the fray with the Eeco at No. 9 with 10,482 units sold in the past month, an 856 percent YoY growth over 1,096 units sold in May 2021. Brezza sales were at 10,312 units, up 289 percent over 2,648 units sold in May 2021. Lower down the list was the Maruti Celerio at No. 16 with 6,398 units sold and the Ignis at No. 19 with 5,029 units sold last month. There was also the S-Presso at No 24 with 4,475 units sold in May 2022.

There were also 10,241 units of the new Tata Punch on the list at No. 11. Lower down the order, Tata Motors also had the Altroz hatchback at No. 21 with 4,913 units sold last month, up 70 percent over 2,896 units sold in May 2021 and the Tiago hatchback at No. 23 of which the company sold 4,561 units, a 77 percent YoY growth over 2,582 units sold in May 2021.

Mahindra sales included the Bolero at No. 13 with 8,767 units sold, up 149 percent over 3,517 units sold in May 2022 and the new XUV700 at No 18 with 5,069 units sold last month. There were also 5,022 units of the Mahindra XUV300 sold, 1901 percent increase over 251 units sold in May 2021. Kia India had 3 of its models on this list. Sonet at No. 15 had 7,899 units sold in the past month. Seltos sales stood at 5,953 units up 39 percent over 4,277 units sold in May 2021 and the new Carens of which the company sold 4,612 units last month.