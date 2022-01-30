Top 25 Two Wheelers Dec 2021 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Apache, R15

Hero MotoCorp’s Splendor + entry-level commuter motorcycle topped the list with Honda Activa in a No.2 spot

Two wheeler sales in India have been facing uncertain times. The segment as a whole posted a 9.43 percent de-growth on a YoY basis in December 2021 with leading two wheeler makers Hero, Bajaj, TVS and Honda each posting lower YoY sales while it was Royal Enfield that reported increased sales by 6.88 percent.

Top 25 Two Wheelers Dec 2021 – Splendor, Activa Lead

Taking a model-wise assessment of sales of the top 25 two wheelers sold during the month, it may be seen from the attached table that it included some gainers and losers. Hero Splendor+ topped the list with a 26 percent YoY growth to 2,06,122 units, up from 1,63,845 units sold in December 2020. It was the only model on the list to see sales surpass the 2 lakh unit mark.

Honda Activa was at No. 2 with 1,04,417 units sold last month, down 22 percent from 1,34,077 units sold in December 2020. It was however, the best-selling scooter in India during the month, a position it has been claiming over some time now. Every other model on this list failed to see sales cross the 1 lakh unit mark.

Hero HF Deluxe at No.3 saw sales dip 41 percent YoY to 83,080 units, down from 1,41,168 units sold in December 2021 while increased sales by 22 percent were noted for Honda Shine at No.4 to 68,061 units from 56,003 units sold in December 2020. Bajaj Platina sales also increased by 46 percent to 44,800 units, up from 30,740 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 performed better than Pulsar 150 despite the latter showing sales growth. Pulsar 125 reported sales de-growth of 35 percent with 27,900 units sold last month, down from 42,686 units sold in December 2020. Pulsar 150 sales increased 36 percent YoY to 27,169 units from 19,958 units sold in December 2020.

TVS Jupiter, RE Classic, TVS XL100

YoY sales de-growth was seen in the case of TVS Jupiter (38,142 units), RE Classic (34,723 units), TVS XL100 (33,395 units). Hero Glamour sales increased 64 percent to 31,595 units in the past month, up from 19,238 units sold in December 2020.

Lower down the sales chart was Suzuki Access 125 with a 37 percent YoY de-growth to 25,358 units. Apache series also suffered lower sales by 11 percent to 23,533 units in the past month as did Hero Super Splendor which was down 34 percent to 20,637 units. Thereafter, at Nos. 15 and 16, sales of Yamaha FZ and Honda Unicorn increased substantially by 40 percent and 61 percent respectively to 19,790 units and 19,321 units.

The new TVS Raider, launched last year, added 10,843 units to company sales in the past month and found itself a No. 21 on the list of top 20 bikes sold during the month.

Sales growth was also seen in the case of the RE Meteor 350 to 10,977 units up 28 percent over 8,569 units sold in December 2020 and for the Yamaha R15 which increased 64 percent YoY to 8,952 unit. Yamaha Fascino 125 sales also noted a 37 percent YoY growth to 8,455 units from 6,180 units sold in December 2020.