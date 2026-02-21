Top 30 Car Exports Jan 2026 – Fronx, Jimny, i10, Verna, eVitara, Magnite, Sonet, Creta, XUV3XO, City

India’s OEM-level passenger vehicle exports posted strong growth in January 2026, rising to 77,666 units from 57,026 units in January 2025. This marks a solid 36.19% YoY increase, driven largely by Maruti Suzuki’s aggressive export push. Maruti alone shipped 50,716 units, up a massive 89.37% YoY, contributing nearly two-thirds of total exports.

Car Exports Jan 2026 – Maruti Dominates

Maruti exported 18 of its models last month. Strong overseas demand for models like Fronx, Jimny, Swift and the newly introduced e Vitara significantly boosted its numbers. Hyundai retained second position with 14,030 units, growing 20.95% YoY, while Toyota remained stable at 3,250 units with marginal growth.

On the other hand, export momentum was uneven across OEMs. Tata Motors posted a sharp 251% rise, albeit on a smaller base, while Jeep also recorded strong percentage growth. Kia, Renault and Citroen saw healthy gains as well.

However, Nissan (-35.98%), Honda (-84.98%), Mahindra (-57.56%) and Volkswagen (-63.76%) reported notable declines, reflecting model cycle changes and shifting global demand. Overall, January 2026 underlines India’s strengthening position as a global export hub, with growth heavily skewed toward Maruti Suzuki and compact vehicle exports.

Top 30 Car Exports Jan 2026

Maruti Suzuki continued to dominate export volumes, occupying multiple positions in the top 10. Fronx emerged as the highest exported model with 10,938 units, up 37.91% YoY. Jimny recorded one of the strongest surges, climbing to 7,970 units from 1,958 units last year, registering a 307% growth. S-Presso followed with 6,687 units, up 175%, while Swift posted 5,589 units, marking a 40% increase. Dzire saw an extraordinary spike to 3,839 units compared to just 22 units a year ago.

Hyundai also maintained a solid presence. Grand i10 exports rose to 4,827 units, up nearly 70% YoY, while Verna remained stable at 4,734 units with marginal growth. Hyundai i20 more than tripled its exports to 645 units, while Creta exports more than doubled to 608 units. Exter too saw sharp momentum with 343 units shipped compared to just 54 units last year.

Toyota Hyryder maintained stable export numbers at 3,240 units, up 2% YoY. Maruti Baleno, however, declined 34% to 3,229 units. Celerio saw a massive jump to 2,986 units from just 167 units last year, while Maruti e Vitara entered the export list with 2,940 units in its debut month.

Among other notable performers, Kia Carens rose 196% to 814 units, while Maruti Alto grew 66% to 802 units. Citroen C3 posted a 40% increase to 468 units. On the other hand, Nissan Magnite declined 40% to 2,359 units, Hyundai Aura dropped 15%, and Mahindra XUV 3XO fell 50% YoY.

Several models recorded steep export corrections. VW Virtus declined 68%, Honda City fell 58%, Hyundai Alcazar dropped 36%, and Honda Elevate saw one of the sharpest declines, down over 92% compared to its high base last year. Overall, January 2026 reinforces India’s position as a major export hub for compact SUVs and small cars.