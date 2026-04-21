Top 30 Car Exports March 2026 – Fronx, Jimny, Magnite, i10, eVitara, Creta, Elevate, Seltos

Car exports from India registered steady growth in March 2026, with total shipments reaching 79,694 units, up from 77,456 units in March 2025. This translates to a 2.89% YoY growth, highlighting stable global demand for India-made vehicles despite some sharp declines in select models.

Car Exports March 2026 – Maruti Dominates

Maruti Suzuki continued its stronghold in exports, occupying multiple top spots in the list. Fronx emerged as the top exported car in March 2026 with 7,802 units, registering a modest 3.28% growth YoY. However, it was Jimny and S-Presso that stood out with strong gains. Jimny exports surged 63.46% YoY to 6,738 units, while S-Presso saw a massive 216% growth, reaching 6,377 units.

Other strong contributors from Maruti included Swift, Dzire and Baleno, although these models saw slight YoY declines. Newer entries like eVitara and Victoris have also started contributing to export volumes. Maruti eVitara is the first electric car from the brand, which is made in India and exported globally.

Among non-Maruti models, Nissan Magnite ranked 4th with 5,203 units, but saw a sharp 40% decline YoY. Similarly, Hyundai Verna exports dropped nearly 40%, indicating weakening demand in key overseas markets. Hyundai’s Grand i10 was a bright spot, posting 35% growth with over 5,000 units exported. Meanwhile, Aura and Creta posted moderate numbers, though Aura saw a slight decline.

Toyota Hyryder recorded a healthy 23.89% growth, reflecting growing acceptance of hybrid SUVs in export markets. Volkswagen Virtus, however, saw a significant 48.7% drop, while Taigun also declined by over 50%. Honda City maintained stable growth at 14%, but Elevate exports dropped sharply by 75.5%, one of the steepest declines in the list.

Mahindra XUV 3XO posted a solid 33% growth, indicating improving traction for the brand in overseas markets. Interestingly, several entry-level cars saw strong growth. Apart from S-Presso, models like Celerio (+116%), Alto (+122%) and Hyundai i20 (+106%) registered triple-digit growth.

OEM Wise Exports Performance

Maruti continues to dominate India’s car export space by a massive margin, shipping 45,786 units in March 2026, registering a strong 39.67% YoY growth. Its wide portfolio and strong presence in emerging markets continue to drive volumes. In contrast, Hyundai, the second-largest exporter, saw a 10% decline, while Nissan exports dropped sharply by over 31%, largely impacted by lower Magnite shipments. Toyota stood out among major OEMs with a healthy 23.89% growth, while Kia and Mahindra saw moderate to steep declines.

Among other brands, Volkswagen and Honda recorded significant contraction of nearly 50% YoY, indicating weaker global demand for their India-made models. On the positive side, Tata Motors posted the highest growth at 204% YoY, albeit on a smaller base. Meanwhile, niche players like Citroen, Jeep and Skoda saw notable declines, reflecting uneven export momentum across brands. Overall, export growth remained modest at 2.89% YoY, suggesting a mixed trend with strong gains from select OEMs offset by declines in others.