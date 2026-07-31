Car Exports Q2 2026 – Fronx, Jimny, eVitara, i10, Magnite, Verna, Virtus, XUV, Seltos

Car exports from India remained on a growth trajectory during CY Q2 2026 (April-June). The top 40 exported cars collectively accounted for 2,19,262 units, registering an 11.20% YoY growth over 1,97,177 units exported during the same period last year. These 40 cars represented 98.6% of India’s total passenger vehicle exports of 2,22,368 units in the quarter, highlighting their dominance in overseas shipments. Overall car exports rose 8.86% YoY from 2,04,265 units in CY Q2 2025.
Top 40 Car Exports June 2026
Maruti Suzuki Fronx retained its position as India’s most exported car with 23,803 units, up 3.17% YoY. Jimny secured second place with 21,840 units, recording a healthy 46.45% increase. One of the biggest highlights of the quarter was the new Maruti eVitara, which entered the export charts in third position with 15,210 units. The electric SUV’s exports underline Suzuki’s strategy of making India a key manufacturing hub for global EV markets.
Hyundai Grand i10 ranked fourth with 14,282 units (+9.23%), followed by Maruti Baleno at 11,163 units (+9.22%). Maruti Dzire also posted strong growth, rising 30.84% to 10,798 units, narrowly ahead of Nissan Magnite, which exported 10,765 units.
Several Models Register Declines
Not every model enjoyed a positive quarter. Maruti Swift exports declined 23.11% to 9,598 units, while Hyundai Verna fell 39.39% to 9,554 units. Hyundai Aura was down 20%, Skoda Virtus declined 31.95%, and Maruti Ertiga slipped 4.62%. Among the lower-ranked models, Nissan Sunny recorded one of the steepest declines at 69.48%, while Hyundai Alcazar (-66.12%), Hyundai Creta (-43.11%), Maruti Grand Vitara (-80.40%) and Maruti Eeco (-35.37%) also witnessed notable drops in export volumes.
New Entrants And Fastest Growing Models
Maruti Victoris entered the rankings with 5,571 units exported. Renault Duster also made its return to the charts with 780 units. Honda continued to strengthen its export presence. Elevate shipments increased 36.26% to 3,649 units, while City exports surged 171.08% to 3,234 units. Kia Seltos doubled exports to 3,155 units, while Hyundai Venue grew 48.75%.
Among percentage gainers, Tata Tiago posted a massive 1,473.98% increase, though from a low base. Renault Kiger grew 215.05%, Maruti Alto rose 142.25%, Renault Triber gained 78.59%, Renault Kwid increased 71.08%, and Maruti WagonR recorded 152.79% growth. Skoda Slavia and Citroen Basalt also registered exceptionally high percentage growth owing to a very low base in the corresponding quarter last year.
OEM Wise Car Exports Q2 2026
At the OEM level, Maruti Suzuki remained the undisputed leader with 1,22,967 units exported, accounting for 55.3% of exports among the top 40 models. Hyundai retained second place with 38,401 units, though exports declined 19.24% YoY. Nissan and Volkswagen also posted lower shipments, while Honda (+77.81%), Renault (+131.55%) and Kia (+24.20%) emerged as the fastest-growing mainstream manufacturers.
|No
|Top 40 Car Exports From India
|CY Q2 26
|CY Q2 26
|1
|Maruti Fronx
|23,803
|23,071
|2
|Maruti Jimny
|21,840
|14,913
|3
|Maruti eVitara
|15,210
|0
|4
|Hyundai Grand i10
|14,282
|13,075
|5
|Maruti Baleno
|11,163
|10,221
|6
|Maruti Dzire
|10,798
|8,253
|7
|Nissan Magnite
|10,765
|10,693
|8
|Maruti Swift
|9,598
|12,482
|9
|Hyundai Verna
|9,554
|15,764
|10
|Hyundai Aura
|8,670
|10,838
|11
|Maruti Spresso
|7,681
|6,294
|12
|VW Virtus
|7,538
|11,077
|13
|Toyota Hyryder
|6,984
|6,491
|14
|Maruti Ertiga
|6,965
|7,302
|15
|Maruti Victoris
|5,571
|0
|16
|Maruti Celerio
|4,365
|3,971
|17
|Mahindra XUV 3XO
|3,706
|2,867
|18
|Honda Elevate
|3,649
|2,678
|19
|Honda City
|3,234
|1,193
|20
|Kia Seltos
|3,155
|1,577
|21
|Maruti Alto
|2,827
|1,167
|22
|VW Taigun
|2,666
|4,033
|23
|Kia Sonet
|2,610
|2,672
|24
|Hyundai Venue
|2,377
|1,598
|25
|Renault Kwid
|1,940
|1,134
|26
|Tata Tiago
|1,936
|123
|27
|Renault Triber
|1,852
|1,037
|28
|Nissan Sunny
|1,742
|5,707
|29
|Renault Kiger
|1,717
|545
|30
|Kia Carens
|1,702
|1,763
|31
|Maruti Eeco
|1,608
|2,488
|32
|Hyundai i20
|1,365
|1,223
|33
|Hyundai Creta
|1,094
|1,923
|34
|Hyundai Alcazar
|1,059
|3,126
|35
|Citroen C3
|974
|798
|36
|Maruti Grand Vitara
|949
|4,841
|37
|Renault Duster
|780
|0
|38
|Maruti WagonR
|589
|233
|39
|Skoda Slavia
|483
|3
|40
|Citroen Basalt
|461
|3
|–
|Total
|2,19,262
|1,97,177
Tata recorded the highest percentage growth at 1,473.98%, albeit on a low base, driven primarily by Tiago exports. Overall, the data highlights Maruti Suzuki’s continued dominance in India’s export market while newer export-oriented models such as e Vitara and stronger performances from Honda and Renault helped diversify the country’s overseas shipments.