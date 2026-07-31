Car Exports Q2 2026 – Fronx, Jimny, eVitara, i10, Magnite, Verna, Virtus, XUV, Seltos

Car exports from India remained on a growth trajectory during CY Q2 2026 (April-June). The top 40 exported cars collectively accounted for 2,19,262 units, registering an 11.20% YoY growth over 1,97,177 units exported during the same period last year. These 40 cars represented 98.6% of India’s total passenger vehicle exports of 2,22,368 units in the quarter, highlighting their dominance in overseas shipments. Overall car exports rose 8.86% YoY from 2,04,265 units in CY Q2 2025.

Top 40 Car Exports June 2026

Maruti Suzuki Fronx retained its position as India’s most exported car with 23,803 units, up 3.17% YoY. Jimny secured second place with 21,840 units, recording a healthy 46.45% increase. One of the biggest highlights of the quarter was the new Maruti eVitara, which entered the export charts in third position with 15,210 units. The electric SUV’s exports underline Suzuki’s strategy of making India a key manufacturing hub for global EV markets.

Hyundai Grand i10 ranked fourth with 14,282 units (+9.23%), followed by Maruti Baleno at 11,163 units (+9.22%). Maruti Dzire also posted strong growth, rising 30.84% to 10,798 units, narrowly ahead of Nissan Magnite, which exported 10,765 units.

Several Models Register Declines

Not every model enjoyed a positive quarter. Maruti Swift exports declined 23.11% to 9,598 units, while Hyundai Verna fell 39.39% to 9,554 units. Hyundai Aura was down 20%, Skoda Virtus declined 31.95%, and Maruti Ertiga slipped 4.62%. Among the lower-ranked models, Nissan Sunny recorded one of the steepest declines at 69.48%, while Hyundai Alcazar (-66.12%), Hyundai Creta (-43.11%), Maruti Grand Vitara (-80.40%) and Maruti Eeco (-35.37%) also witnessed notable drops in export volumes.

New Entrants And Fastest Growing Models

Maruti Victoris entered the rankings with 5,571 units exported. Renault Duster also made its return to the charts with 780 units. Honda continued to strengthen its export presence. Elevate shipments increased 36.26% to 3,649 units, while City exports surged 171.08% to 3,234 units. Kia Seltos doubled exports to 3,155 units, while Hyundai Venue grew 48.75%.

Among percentage gainers, Tata Tiago posted a massive 1,473.98% increase, though from a low base. Renault Kiger grew 215.05%, Maruti Alto rose 142.25%, Renault Triber gained 78.59%, Renault Kwid increased 71.08%, and Maruti WagonR recorded 152.79% growth. Skoda Slavia and Citroen Basalt also registered exceptionally high percentage growth owing to a very low base in the corresponding quarter last year.

OEM Wise Car Exports Q2 2026

At the OEM level, Maruti Suzuki remained the undisputed leader with 1,22,967 units exported, accounting for 55.3% of exports among the top 40 models. Hyundai retained second place with 38,401 units, though exports declined 19.24% YoY. Nissan and Volkswagen also posted lower shipments, while Honda (+77.81%), Renault (+131.55%) and Kia (+24.20%) emerged as the fastest-growing mainstream manufacturers.

No Top 40 Car Exports From India CY Q2 26 CY Q2 26 1 Maruti Fronx 23,803 23,071 2 Maruti Jimny 21,840 14,913 3 Maruti eVitara 15,210 0 4 Hyundai Grand i10 14,282 13,075 5 Maruti Baleno 11,163 10,221 6 Maruti Dzire 10,798 8,253 7 Nissan Magnite 10,765 10,693 8 Maruti Swift 9,598 12,482 9 Hyundai Verna 9,554 15,764 10 Hyundai Aura 8,670 10,838 11 Maruti Spresso 7,681 6,294 12 VW Virtus 7,538 11,077 13 Toyota Hyryder 6,984 6,491 14 Maruti Ertiga 6,965 7,302 15 Maruti Victoris 5,571 0 16 Maruti Celerio 4,365 3,971 17 Mahindra XUV 3XO 3,706 2,867 18 Honda Elevate 3,649 2,678 19 Honda City 3,234 1,193 20 Kia Seltos 3,155 1,577 21 Maruti Alto 2,827 1,167 22 VW Taigun 2,666 4,033 23 Kia Sonet 2,610 2,672 24 Hyundai Venue 2,377 1,598 25 Renault Kwid 1,940 1,134 26 Tata Tiago 1,936 123 27 Renault Triber 1,852 1,037 28 Nissan Sunny 1,742 5,707 29 Renault Kiger 1,717 545 30 Kia Carens 1,702 1,763 31 Maruti Eeco 1,608 2,488 32 Hyundai i20 1,365 1,223 33 Hyundai Creta 1,094 1,923 34 Hyundai Alcazar 1,059 3,126 35 Citroen C3 974 798 36 Maruti Grand Vitara 949 4,841 37 Renault Duster 780 0 38 Maruti WagonR 589 233 39 Skoda Slavia 483 3 40 Citroen Basalt 461 3 – Total 2,19,262 1,97,177

Tata recorded the highest percentage growth at 1,473.98%, albeit on a low base, driven primarily by Tiago exports. Overall, the data highlights Maruti Suzuki’s continued dominance in India’s export market while newer export-oriented models such as e Vitara and stronger performances from Honda and Renault helped diversify the country’s overseas shipments.