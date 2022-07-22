HomeCar NewsTop 30 Car Sales H1 2022 (Jan To June) - WagonR, Nexon,...

Top 30 Car Sales H1 2022 (Jan To June) – WagonR, Nexon, Creta, Innova, XUV700

Pearl Daniels

Maruti Suzuki has 7 of its models in the top 10 list with 2 from Tata Motors and 1 from Hyundai

Tata Nexon No 1 SUV - H1 2022
Tata Nexon No 1 SUV – H1 2022. Image – MotorCraze

Total of the top 30 car sales in H1 2022 stood at 14,86,309 units. This was a 17.51 percent growth over 12,64,828 units sold in H1 2021 leading to a volume growth of 2,21,481 units. Once again, it was several models from Maruti Suzuki that claimed top spots on this list. Taking the top 10 best-selling cars during the H1 2022 period into account, it may be seen that the top 3 spots were commanded by models from the Maruti Suzuki lineup.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR topped this list with 1,13,407 units sold in H1 2022 up from 94,839 units sold in H1 2021. This was a difference of 18,568 units leading to a 19.58 percent growth and a 7.63 percent share. Even as sales of the Maruti Suzuki Swift dipped in H1 2022 to 91,177 units, it was at No. 2 on the list. There had been a total of 1,02,206 units sold in H1 2021 relating to a 10.79 percent de-growth while share stood at 6.13 percent.

Top 10 best-selling cars in H1 2022

At No. 3 was the Maruti DZire with 85,929 units sold in H1 2022 up 21.04 percent over 70,991 units sold in H1 2021. The DZire commanded a 5.78 percent share on this list. Tata Motors broke the Maruti Suzuki stronghold with the Nexon at No.4. sales in H1 2022 stood at 82,770 units up 78.97 percent over 46,247 units sold in H1 2021.

Maruti Suzuki had the Baleno and Ertiga at Nos. 5 and 6. Baleno sales however, suffered a de-growth of 20.18 percent to 74,892 units sold in H1 2022 down from 93,823 units sold in H1 2021. Ertiga sales on the other hand increased 38.12 percent in H1 2022 to 68,922 units, up from 49,900 units sold in H1 2021. This was a volume growth of 19,022 units with a 4.64 percent share.

Top 30 Cars Sales H1 2022 - Jan to June
Top 30 Cars Sales H1 2022 – Jan to June

It was followed by the Alto of which 68,680 units were sold in H1 2022, a de-growth of 19.78 percent from 85,616 units sold in H1 2021. The company now gears up for launch of the next-get Alto in August and spy shots show off several feature updates.

Hyundai Creta, Tata Punch, Maruti Eeco

Lower down the order was Hyundai Creta at No. 8 with flat growth. Sales in H1 2022 had stood at 67,421 units, up 0.21 percent over 67,283 units sold in H1 2021 with marginal 138 unit increase in volumes. The new Tata Punch entered this list with 60,932 units sold in H1 2022. Tata Punch gets a new rival with the Citroen C3 being launched in India.

Maruti Eeco was at No. 10 with 60,705 units sold in H1 2022, up 6.69 percent over 56,901 units sold in H1 2021. Sales in H1 2022 also saw the Hyundai Venue (57,822 units), Brezza (57,751 units), Grand i10 NIOS (52,333 units) and Kia Seltos (48,320 units). It was only the Venue that posted sales growth while each of the others saw sales dip over H1 2021 figures.

NoTop 30 CarsH1 2022H1 2021Growth % YoY
1Maruti Suzuki WagonR1,13,40794,83919.58
2Maruti Suzuki Swift91,1771,02,206-10.79
3Maruti Suzuki Dzire85,92970,99121.04
4Tata Nexon82,77046,24778.97
5Maruti Suzuki Baleno74,89293,823-20.18
6Maruti Suzuki Ertiga68,92249,90038.12
7Maruti Suzuki Alto68,68085,616-19.78
8Hyundai Creta67,42167,2830.21
9Tata Punch60,9320
10Maruti Suzuki Eeco60,70556,9016.69
11Hyundai Venue57,82254,6755.76
12Maruti Suzuki Brezza57,75160,183-4.04
13Hyundai Grand i10 Nios52,33356,286-7.02
14Kia Seltos48,32049,643-2.67
15Maruti Suzuki Celerio46,76419,175143.88
16Mahindra Bolero45,99436,72825.23
17Kia Sonet40,68745,668-10.91
18Maruti Suzuki S-Presso34,12335,389-3.58
19Hyundai i2034,11941,326-17.44
20Kia Carens30,9530
21Toyota Innova Crysta30,55122,29337.04
22Mahindra XUV70029,8820
23Tata Altroz28,80837,655-23.49
24Tata Tiago28,61934,708-17.54
25Mahindra XUV30026,88619,38338.71
26Maruti Suzuki Ignis24,28920,12920.67
27Tata Tigor23,7599,131160.20
28Mahindra Thar23,61214,28865.26
29Honda Amaze23,31420,89711.57
30Mahindra Scorpio22,88819,46517.59
Total14,86,30912,64,82817.51

Maruti Celerio (46,764 units), Mahindra Bolero (45,994 units) and Kia Sonet (40,687 units) also featured on this list while S-Presso and i20 saw sales de-growth to 34,123 units and 34,119 units respectively in H1 2022. The list also had the Kia Carens of which 30,953 units were sold in H1 2022.

