Top 30 Cars 2021 – WagonR 1st, Alto 4th, Nexon 10th, i20 15th, Thar 30th

Top 30 cars commanded 84% of the market share, further re-iterating the 80-20 Pareto Principle

Calendar Year 2021 was an interesting one for the Indian car industry. While there were some big ticket launches, the year also saw multiple challenges due to the second Covid wave, global semiconductor crisis and some extremely long waiting periods for some of the fast selling models. Let’s have a look at the Top 30 cars of the last year and see how they fared vs 2020.

Top 30 Cars 2021 – Maruti Dominates

Maruti WagonR overtook the Swift to become the most sold car of the country in 2021. With overall sales of 1.83 lakh units, it commanded a market share of 6% in the entire automotive market. It must be noted that many OEMs struggle to capture even a 5% market share of the market whereas the WagonR alone could manage a 6% market share.

Swift, which was on top of the list last year, slipped to the second spot with overall sales growth at 9%. Baleno managed to retain its position at the third spot while the Alto took WagonR’s 2020 spot, which was the 4th on the list.

The 5th spot on the list was grabbed by the duo of Ertiga and XL6. The MPVs recorded a strong double digit growth of 48% over their 2020 numbers. The first non-Maruti on the list happens to be the Hyundai Creta which secured the 6th spot for itself. With a 29% growth in sales, the SUV managed to retain a market share of 4%.

Maruti’s Dzire, Vitara Brezza and the Eeco grabbed the 7th, 8th and 9th spots, respectively. The 10th spot on the list was secured by the Tata Nexon, which climbed 8 spots from its 2020 rankings. With monthly sales of around 9,000 units, it posted a 122% growth over its 2020 sales numbers. Overall, the Top 10 cars dominated the market and held a sizeable market share of 47%.

Rank 11 to 20

While the Top 10 cars were majorly from Maruti, the list of Top 11-20 had better participation from the rest of the manufacturers. The list had 4 Hyundais, 2 Tatas, 2 Kias and one model from Toyota and Mahindra, each. One of the notable mentions happened to be the Kia Sonet which jumped 7 points to land on the 14th spot, up from the 21st ranking which it had got in 2020.

Surprisingly, even the Toyota Innova recorded a 62% growth over its 2020 numbers and saw its market share change from 1% to 2%. The cars in the 11-20th spots, combined, managed to contribute to 25% of car sales of the Indian market.

No Top 30 Cars CY 2021 CY 2020 Growth % YoY 1 WagonR 1,83,851 1,48,298 23.97 2 Swift 1,75,052 1,60,765 8.89 3 Baleno 1,72,237 1,53,986 11.85 4 Alto 1,66,233 1,54,076 7.89 5 Ertiga 1,54,310 1,04,185 48.11 6 Creta 1,25,437 96,989 29.33 7 Dzire 1,16,222 1,24,969 -7.00 8 Brezza 1,15,962 83,666 38.60 9 EECO 1,14,524 99,480 15.12 10 Nexon 1,08,577 48,841 122.31 11 Venue 1,08,007 82,428 31.03 12 Seltos 98,147 96,932 1.25 13 i10 NIOS 95,515 91,930 3.90 14 Sonet 79,289 38,363 106.68 15 i20 72,292 73,414 -1.53 16 Altroz 69,744 47,070 48.17 17 S-Presso 65,478 67,690 -3.27 18 Bolero 65,313 53,137 22.91 19 Tiago 64,994 49,486 31.34 20 Innova 55,250 34,078 62.13 21 XUV300 47,432 32,197 47.32 22 Amaze 39,697 37,484 5.90 23 Aura 37,584 36,304 3.53 24 Scorpio 36,945 31,240 18.26 25 City 34,133 21,826 56.39 26 Magnite 34,086 560 5986.79 27 Celerio 32,853 59,463 -44.75 28 Triber 32,766 38,906 -15.78 29 Ignis 32,735 27,200 20.35 30 Thar 32,139 4,865 560.62 – Total 25,66,804 20,99,828 22.24

Rank 21 to 30

The next set of cars on the list further added more OEM names on the leaderboard. The list comprises 3 Mahindras, 2 Hondas, 2 Marutis and 1 model each from Hyundai, Nissan and Renault. The Magnite from Nissan, thanks to its aggressive pricing, saw a dramatic increase in sales by 5987% over 2020. Also, the fact that it was launched around December’20, led to an extremely low base for the crossover.

The Mahindra Thar which just managed to make the cut and reach the 30th spot could have done better, if the supply side situation would have been better as the model still commands a waiting period which runs into months.