Top 30 Cars Year 2022 YoY – WagonR, Swift, Nexon, Creta, Innova, Amaze

Maruti Suzuki continued to be the best selling automaker in India with 7 of its models in the top 10 list

There were a maximum of hatchbacks and SUVs/Crossovers/MUVs sold in the past calendar year with the Maruti DZire being the only sedan in the top 10. Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze sedans were lower down in the order in top 30. Maruti Wagon-R was the best-selling PV in India and the Nexon was the best-selling SUV/Crossover. These top 30 models commanded an 82 percent of PV market share.

Maruti Suzuki commanded the list with 11 of its models in the top 30 list out of which 7 were in the top 10. Maruti WagonR was the best-selling model in this list with 1,83,851 units sold in CY 2021. This was a YoY growth of 18 percent to 2,17,317 units sold in CY 2022. WagonR was also No 1 in 2021.

Next in line was the Maruti Baleno with an 8 percent YoY growth to 1,85,665 units sold in CY 2022. There were 1,72,237 units sold in CY 2021. Baleno was No 3 in 2021, it has jumped 1 place in 2022. Another hatchback from Maruti stables was the Swift at No 3. Sales improved just 1 percent YoY to 1,76,424 units in CY 2022 from 1,75,052 units sold in CY 2021 gaining it an ‘average’ performance report.

Top 30 Cars Year 2022 vs 2021

At No. 4 was the Tata Nexon. Sales improved 55 percent YoY from 1,68,278 units in CY 2022 from 1,08,577 units sold in CY 2021. In comparison to 2021, when Nexon was placed at No 10, it has jumped 6 places in 2022. It was once again Maruti Suzuki models of Alto and DZire that continued at Nos. 5 and 6 respectively. While there was -2 percent growth for the Alto to 1,62,548 units sold in CY 2022, sales of the DZire sedan grew by 38 percent to 1,59,919 units from 1,16,222 units sold in CY 2021.

Next in line was the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Ertiga and Maruti Brezza along with the Tata Punch on the list with each posting significant YoY growth in CY 2022. Tata Punch saw sales increase 475 percent YoY to 1,29,895 units in CY 2022 from 22,571 units sold in CY 2021.

At No. 12, Maruti Eeco van saw its sales improve 9 percent to 1,25,074 units while sales of the Hyundai Venue were up 12 percent YoY to 1,20,703 units. Hyundai also had the Grand i10 hatchback at No. 13 with an 11 percent YoY growth to 1,06,222 units followed by the Kia Seltos with 1,01,559 units sold in CY 2022 relating to a 3 percent YoY increase in sales.

The top 30 list of best-selling passenger vehicles also had the Mahindra Bolero (94,332 units), Kia Sonet (86,251 units) and Hyundai i20 (75,572 units) each of which posted YoY growth in CY 2022. Maruti Celerio registered a 121 percent YoY growth to 72,729 units sold in CY 2022 from 32,853 units sold in CY 2021. Celerio posted the highest jump in ranking, from being 27 in 2021, to 18 in 2022.

Top 30 Cars – Rank in 2022 vs Rank in 2021

Also on the list were models such as the Tata Tiago hatchback (67,259 units) and Mahindra XUV700 (65,371 units). Sales of the Maruti S-Presso saw negative growth to 65,276 units in CY 2022. It was also a 74 percent YoY growth for the Mahindra Scorpio to 64,179 units from 36,945 units sold in CY 2021.

The new Kia Carens entered the list with 62,756 units sold in CY 2022 followed by the Mahindra XUV300 (60,260 units), Tata Altroz (58,590 units) and Maruti Ignis (56,986 units). Tata Altroz ranking declined the highest, down by 9 places. There was also the Toyota Innova with a marginal 2 percent YoY growth to 56,569 units in CY 2022 along with Tata Tigor (48,349 units). Hyundai Aura (47,076 units) and Honda Amaze (46,528 units).