The neo-retro Roadster appeal of Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 puts it against rivals like Speed 400, X440, Mavrick 440, CB300R and others

Sticking to its four launches per year strategy, Royal Enfield is cooking a bunch of new motorcycles for India to launch in 2024. The recently trademarked Guerrilla 450 is likely to launch soon and is among the most anticipated launches in Indian motorcycling industry. It is a stripped-down version of New Himalayan (a.k.a. Himalayan 450). Let’s take a look at the top 5 changes in Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 over Himalayan 450.

1. Design & Aesthetics

While Himalayan 450 aims to look like an ADV, Guerrilla 450 is shooting for a Roadster look. Himalayan’s front beak, split seats and tall windshield are gone and so is the unappealing clamp that was holding the Tripper Dash. Guerrilla 450 will directly target the recently launched Harley-Davidson X440, its Hero counterpart Mavrick 440 and others like Yezdi Roadster, and Triumph Speed 400.

2. Functionality

Himalayan 450 was equipped with a lot of exposed frames, mounts and a sturdy rear luggage rack for saddle bags, side panniers, top box and jerry cans. All these are missing on Guerrilla 450. That said, there will be accessories sold separately to achieve these functionalities. With Guerrilla 450, the priority is ease of use on daily commutes, rather than going on an expedition.

3. Cycle Parts

Transitioning from an ADV to a Roadster, Guerrilla 450 has embraced RSU telescopic front forks, 17-inch alloy wheels with road-biased tubeless tyres and less suspension travel. Steering geometry has been revised for Roadster genre and the headlight is now conventionally mounted on the triple tree and moves with the handlebar.

4. Ride & Ergonomics

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will pack a revised rider’s triangle that is geared towards sportiness for short power-packed commutes and the occasional highway use. Rider’s footpegs are slightly rear-set and the handlebars command a slight lean. The ride is likely to be slightly less robust and corner-carving a lot more natural when compared to Himalayan 450. Guerrilla 450 should weight a lot less in comparison to Himalayan 450 as well.

5. Pricing

We expect Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 to cost less than Himalayan 450. For context, Himalayan 450 costs between an eye-watering Rs. 2.85 lakh to 2.98 lakh (ex-sh) and in Karnataka (where I’m from), the on-road price goes very close to Rs. 4 lakh. If we take a look at rivals, Bajaj is offering a similar calibre motorcycle for Rs. 1.85 lakh (ex-sh). Factoring in the fancier gizmos Guerrilla 450 is bringing to the table, can we expect it to cost Rs. 2.3 lakh (ex-sh)? Only time will tell.

Apart from the changes, Guerrilla 450 and Himalayan 450 will have a lot in common too. For starters, both get the same chassis, new Sherpa 450 engine, new Tripper Dash, fancy tail lights, full LED headlights and more. With the Guerrilla 450, Royal Enfield has an opportunity to work on all the issues that were reported with Himalayan 450 and we can expect a more polished product.

Also read – Royal Enfield New Himalayan long-term review.