Top 5 Electric Car OEMs July 2026 – Tata, MG, Mahindra, VinFast, Maruti

After taking a look at the overall car sales for July 2026, including ICE and EVs, let’s now take a look at how the top EV manufacturers performed last month. India’s electric car sales remained largely stable in July 2026, with the top five EV manufacturers together selling 32,214 units, marginally higher than 32,162 units recorded in June 2026. While overall month-on-month growth stood at just 0.16%, the rankings witnessed notable movement, especially from VinFast and Mahindra.

Top 5 Electric Car OEMs July 2026

Tata Motors retained its leadership in the electric passenger vehicle segment with sales of 15,055 units in July 2026, registering a 2.72% month-on-month growth over 14,657 units sold in June. The company commanded a 46.73% market share in the top 5 list, maintaining a sizeable lead of nearly 8,500 units over the second-placed manufacturer.

JSW MG Reclaims Second Position

JSW MG Motor India secured the second spot with 6,585 units, recording a healthy 10.28% month-on-month growth over June’s 5,971 units. The company captured a 20.44% share of the top 5 EV market, supported by strong demand for Windsor EV, Comet EV and ZS EV. MG recently reported its highest-ever monthly sales in July 2026, with electric vehicles contributing more than 80% of its total volumes.

Mahindra slipped to third place after selling 6,473 electric SUVs in July, down from 7,603 units in June. This translated into a 14.86% month-on-month decline, although the company retained a healthy 20.09% market share. The decline comes after several months of strong sales for Mahindra’s Electric Origin SUVs, including BE 6, XEV 9e and XEV 9S, which continue to see healthy demand.

VinFast Records Highest Growth

Vietnamese automaker VinFast continued to expand its presence in India, recording 2,426 units in July compared to 1,928 units in June. This represented the highest month-on-month growth among the top five manufacturers at 25.83%. VinFast’s market share improved to 7.53%, although a significant portion of its sales continues to come from fleet purchases, particularly through Green SM Limo Green taxi operations.

Maruti Rounds Off Top Five

Maruti Suzuki completed the top five rankings with 1,675 units, down from 2,003 units in June, reflecting a 16.38% decline month-on-month. The company held a 5.20% market share in July. Maruti is expected to further strengthen its EV portfolio over the coming years as it expands beyond the e Vitara with multiple new electric cars planned.

Top 5 Electric Car OEMs Jul-26 Jun-26 Tata 15,055 14,657 JSW MG 6,585 5,971 Mahindra 6,473 7,603 VinFast 2,426 1,928 Maruti 1,675 2,003 Total 32,214 32,162

While overall EV sales remained almost flat between June and July, competition among manufacturers continues to intensify. Tata Motors remains comfortably ahead, while JSW MG and Mahindra are locked in a close battle for second place. VinFast, despite being a relatively new entrant, is steadily increasing its volumes, signalling that India’s electric passenger vehicle market is becoming increasingly competitive as more global and domestic brands expand their EV portfolios.