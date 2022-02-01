Top 5 New Car Launches Feb 2022 – Baleno, Carens, WagonR, ZS EV, Q7

Multiple products were launched in January as well including Celerio CNG, Tiago/Tigor CNG, Kodiaq facelift and 2022 Camry Hybrid

Carmakers have a busy month ahead with several new/updated products lined up for launch. The list includes SUVs, EVs, an MPV and hatchbacks. Here’s a quick update on new options that will be available in February 2022.

New hatchbacks and EVs February 2022

Updated Maruti Suzuki Baleno – One of Maruti’s bestsellers, Baleno will be getting a major update in its 2022 avatar. While exterior styling has improved significantly, the premium hatch gets several new features on the inside. It includes a free-standing touchscreen, all-new dashboard, and possibly e-SIM based connectivity platform. Engine options will be same as earlier. Production of new Baleno has already started at the company’s plant in Gujarat.

Updated Maruti WagonR

Apart from Baleno, Maruti is also getting ready to launch an updated WagonR in India this month. Unlike Baleno, which is going to get a thorough update, WagonR is going to get a mild update. It will likely be seen with a revised front look. Engine options will remain same and so will the features list on the inside.

Mini Cooper SE – Launched in international markets in 2019, Cooper SE will be imported in India as CBU. It is the first all-electric car in the company’s portfolio. Exterior styling and interiors are nearly identical to that of standard ICE-powered Cooper hatch. Some changes that give it a unique identity include E badge on front grille, futuristic alloy wheel design and updated bumper. Mini Cooper SE gets a 32.6kWh battery with a range of 235-279 km (WLTP-certified). Top speed is 150 kmph. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds.

MG ZS EV facelift – This was unveiled globally last year in October. Apart from cosmetic enhancements, the EV gets a larger 51kWh battery pack. Range is expected to be around 480 km. In its current form, MG ZS EV has a 44.5kWh battery with a claimed range of 419 km. There could be some new features on the inside such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

New SUVs, MPV February 2022

Kia Carens – Kia will be launching its fourth product here in the form of Carens MPV. Based on Seltos platform, Kia Carens will fill the gap between Maruti Ertiga and Innova Crysta. It will be offered in both 6-seat and 7-seat configurations. Engine options will be the same as that of Seltos. Carens has received good response with bookings of more than 7,700 on day 1 itself.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk – Jeep has introduced a number of changes to make the SUV a better off-roader. It includes reprofiled front and rear bumpers, a different 4WD system and improved approach and departure angles. On the inside, Compass Trailhawk gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument console and new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Lexus NX350h – Second-gen Lexus NX350h packs in a range of styling updates including new headlamps, more prominent spindle grille, reprofiled bumpers and new tail lamps seamlessly connected with a light bar. Interiors have also received major updates including digital instrument console, new touchscreen infotainment system and new switchgear. The SUV will be offered in three trims – Exquisite, Luxury and F-Sport.

Audi Q7 facelift – This is scheduled for launch on February 03. Q7 will be starting its second innings in India after it was discontinued in 2020 when BS6 emission norms came into effect. Q7 facelift packs in a range of style updates and new features. It will be offered with only a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine that makes 340 hp of max power. The earlier 3.0-litre V6 diesel and 2.0-litre turbo-petrol option will no longer be available.