Top 5 Upcoming New Car Launches June 2022 – Brezza, Venue, Scorpio

India will witness at least five car launches in the month of June and most of them will be SUVs and Crossovers

June will be an action-packed month for the Indian car market. We will also witness new buying trends as most cars launching in the month of June, are SUVs and crossovers. We have made a list of five of the hottest launches expected in June.

1. Kia EV6 – 2nd June

First on our list, is the most premium and expensive of the lot, the Kia EV6. Kia will launch its first EV in India and will bring it via the CBU route. EV6 is very popular in the European and North American markets and now Kia will bring 100 units to Indian shores in the first year. Bookings have already opened at Rs 3 lakh.

Internationally, it gets two battery options, a 58 kWh battery pack and a 77.4 kWh battery pack. Like all imported cars, India will get the top-spec GT-Line variant to justify the cost and it is powered by the larger 77.4 kWh battery mated to two electric motors in an AWD layout. It makes 320 bhp and 605 Nm and promises a range of over 500 kms. It will be priced around Rs. 60 lakh mark.

2. Citroen C3 – 2nd Half June

French manufacturer Citroen debuted in India with the launch of funky-looking C5 Aircross. It boasts a well-built interior with decent performance. But it wasn’t a high-volume car and also didn’t sell as much at the price it commanded.

Citroen wants to change its fortune in India by aiming at localisation and low-priced and high-volume cars. That’s where the smaller C3 comes in. C3 will be a small SUV hatchback by Citroen pitted against the popular Tata Punch and Nissan Magnite. Citroen is very hush about the exact specs and prices of the car but we can expect it to get a 1.2L petrol engine and to be priced according to the price.

3. Hyundai Venue Facelift- – 2nd Half June

Hyundai is expected to launch the facelifted Venue in the month of June. It will receive a redesigned front fascia and some tweaks at the rear. It will also get some new features on the inside like ventilated seats, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, different interior shades and different upholstery.

Mechanically, it will be similar to the outgoing Venue with the same 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines mated to either a manual or iMT or DCT gearboxes. New to the facelift model will be the addition of an automatic option on diesel variants like the Sonet. It will also get an N-Line variant like the i20 N-line.

4. Mahindra Scorpio N – Launch 27th June

Mahindra Scorpio is the most buzzed-about car in India. It will be launched in the month of June, celebrating Scorpio’s 20th anniversary in India. ScorpioN will be based on a rugged ladder-frame SUV when rest of the competition, including its arch-rival Tata Safari, are shying away from the traditional SUV construction.

ScorpioN will be a much more premium vehicle than the Scorpio Classic and will boast a lot of creature comforts in tandem with the segment. It will get both 2.0L petrol and 2.2L diesel engine options. It will also get a 4X4 system in select variants. Launch date is 27th June.

5. Maruti Suzuki Brezza – 2nd Half June

Maruti Suzuki is launching the new Brezza in the month of June. Maruti Suzuki will keep the changes subtle and will improve the car’s features list and make it feel plusher on the inside.

For starters, 2022 Brezza will get a sunroof, a larger infotainment system, rear AC vents and some more features that were missing on the previous model. It will be powered by the same 1.5L petrol engine that debuted with the new Ertiga and XL6 a month ago. It will also get a modern 6-speed automatic transmission replacing the old 4-speed unit.