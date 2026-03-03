Top 6 Car Makers In India – Feb 2026 Sales Analysis

India’s passenger vehicle market continued to show steady year-on-year growth in February 2026, with the top six carmakers collectively recording 3,94,011 units. This marks a 10.43% YoY growth compared to 3,56,813 units sold in February 2025. However, on a month-on-month basis, sales declined 7.42% compared to January 2026, reflecting typical post-January correction in volumes.

Maruti Leads, Tata & Mahindra Post Strong Gains

Maruti Suzuki retained its dominant position with 1,61,000 units sold in February 2026. While volumes remained largely flat year-on-year (+0.13%), the brand continues to command a substantial lead over competitors. However, MoM sales dipped 7.75% compared to January.

Tata Motors emerged as one of the strongest gainers, posting 62,239 units — a robust 34.03% YoY growth, the highest among the top six. Mahindra followed closely with 60,018 units, registering a healthy 19.04% YoY increase, driven by sustained demand for its SUV portfolio.

Hyundai, Toyota & Kia Maintain Momentum

Hyundai Motor India recorded domestic sales of 52,407 units, growing 9.81% YoY. While volumes softened 11.34% MoM, the brand maintained its fourth position in the market. Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported 30,737 units in February 2026, marking a 16.37% YoY growth. Notably, Toyota was one of the few brands to show marginal MoM growth (+0.35%), indicating steady demand momentum.

Kia India closed the month with 27,610 units, registering a 10.33% YoY increase. MoM volumes remained almost flat, reflecting stable demand across its SUV and MPV lineup.

Market Overview

The top six OEMs together contributed nearly 3.94 lakh units in February 2026. While YoY growth remains healthy, the MoM decline across most brands suggests a cooling effect after strong January dispatches.

SUV-led portfolios continue to drive growth for Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai, Toyota and Kia, while Maruti maintains volume leadership through its diversified product range spanning hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs. With the fiscal year nearing closure, March performance will be crucial in determining final FY26 standings across the passenger vehicle segment.