Top 6 Car OEMs July 2026 – Maruti, Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai, Toyota, Kia

India’s passenger vehicle market continued its strong growth trajectory in July 2026, with the country’s six largest carmakers accounting for more than 93% of total industry sales. Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Hyundai, Toyota and Kia together sold 4,31,788 cars during the month, registering healthy year-on-year (YoY) as well as sequential growth. These six OEMs continue to dominate the Indian passenger vehicle market, while the remaining manufacturers individually average fewer than 10,000 monthly sales, contributing only a small share of the overall volumes.

Maruti Suzuki Extends Massive Lead

Maruti Suzuki remained the undisputed market leader with sales of 1,96,203 units in July 2026. This was an increase of 42.41% over 1,37,778 units sold in July 2025. The company added nearly 58,500 units year-on-year and commanded a market share of 45.44% among the top six manufacturers.

Tata Motors was at second position with sales of 62,611 units, registering the highest YoY growth among the volume players at 58.42%. Sales increased by 23,090 units compared to July last year, while month-on-month growth remained almost flat at 0.86%. Tata Motors retained the No. 1 position in India’s EV market in July 2026, leading the second-ranked brand by around 6,000 units. Its EV market share has also steadily improved over recent months, rising from around 38% in March 2026 to 43% in July 2026.

Mahindra continued in third place with 60,048 units. While volumes were up 20.41% YoY, the company recorded a marginal sequential decline of 0.57%, making it the only OEM among the top six to witness a month-on-month drop. Hyundai secured fourth position with sales of 54,210 units, registering a healthy 23.28% YoY increase. On a month-on-month basis, Hyundai reported one of the strongest performances, with volumes rising 36.77% over June.

Toyota maintained fifth position with 30,516 units, posting modest YoY growth of 4.65% while improving 7.30% sequentially. Kia rounded off the top six with sales of 28,200 units, reflecting 27.40% YoY growth and a 14.86% improvement over June. Overall, the combined sales of these six manufacturers increased 33.91% year-on-year and 19.18% month-on-month, underlining the strong momentum seen across the passenger vehicle industry.

FY27 YTD – Maruti Widens Gap Further

During the April-July FY27 period, the top six OEMs together sold 16.19 lakh passenger vehicles, an increase of 27.42% over 12.71 lakh units recorded in the corresponding period last year. Maruti Suzuki maintained a commanding lead with cumulative sales of 7,21,431 units, growing 35.77% YoY and accounting for over 44% share among the top six manufacturers.

Tata Motors ranked second with 2,42,777 units, recording the strongest cumulative growth of 48.61%. Mahindra followed closely with 2,34,793 units, registering 16.27% growth. Hyundai sold 1,93,584 units during the four-month period, improving 9.85%, while Toyota reported 1,19,690 units with 9.08% growth. Kia crossed the one lakh mark with cumulative sales of 1,07,624 units, posting a healthy 21.34% increase over the same period last year.