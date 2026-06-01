Top 6 Car OEMs Sales May 2026 – Maruti, Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai, Toyota, Kia

India’s passenger vehicle market continued to post healthy growth in May 2026, with the top six carmakers collectively reporting domestic sales of 4,13,445 units. This was a strong 27.06% year-on-year (YoY) increase over 3,25,406 units sold in May 2025. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis as well, sales remained largely stable, rising by 0.26% from 4,12,382 units sold in April 2026.

Maruti Suzuki Continues To Dominate

Maruti Suzuki remained the clear market leader with domestic sales of 1,90,337 units in May 2026. The company added 54,375 units over May 2025 volumes of 1,35,962 units, translating to a 39.99% YoY growth. Maruti also improved sales by 1.40% over April 2026, when it had sold 1,87,704 units. With a market share of 46.04%, Maruti alone accounted for nearly half of the sales recorded by the top six OEMs.

Tata Retains Second Spot

Tata Motors held on to second place with domestic sales of 59,090 units in May 2026. This was a notable 42.19% YoY increase over 41,557 units sold in May 2025, the highest growth rate among the top three manufacturers. On a MoM basis, Tata sales remained almost flat, increasing by just 90 units compared to 59,000 units sold in April 2026. Tata ended the month with a 14.29% market share, narrowly ahead of Mahindra.

Mahindra Closes The Gap

Mahindra secured third position with sales of 58,021 units. The company posted a 10.66% YoY growth compared to 52,431 units sold in May 2025. Sequentially, Mahindra recorded a healthy 3.0% growth over April 2026 sales of 56,331 units. The SUV specialist commanded a 14.03% market share and remained within touching distance of Tata Motors, with the gap between the two companies standing at just 1,069 units.

Hyundai Motor India reported domestic sales of 47,837 units in May 2026. While this represented a 9.07% YoY growth over 43,861 units sold in May 2025, sales declined by 7.83% compared to 51,902 units sold in April 2026. Hyundai’s market share stood at 11.57%, down from 12.59% in April, making it the only manufacturer among the top six to register a significant month-on-month decline.

Toyota And Kia Continue Growth Momentum

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold 30,574 units in May 2026, recording a 4.42% YoY growth over 29,280 units sold a year ago. The company also registered a 1.38% MoM improvement from 30,159 units sold in April 2026. Toyota’s market share stood at 7.39%.

Kia India rounded off the top six list with sales of 27,586 units. The company posted an impressive 23.62% YoY growth over 22,315 units sold in May 2025. Kia also improved slightly over April 2026 sales of 27,286 units, recording a 1.10% MoM gain. Market share stood at 6.67%.

Market Remains Strong

Combined sales of the top six passenger vehicle manufacturers increased by 88,039 units on a YoY basis, rising from 3,25,406 units in May 2025 to 4,13,445 units in May 2026. Compared to April 2026, the market added 1,063 units.

The gap between the top six manufacturers and the rest of the market remains substantial. Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Hyundai, Toyota and Kia are the only carmakers currently posting monthly domestic sales above the 10,000-unit mark. Other mass-market brands such as Skoda, Volkswagen, MG, Honda, Renault, Nissan, Citroen and Jeep individually sell below 10,000 units a month, with their combined volumes typically hovering in the 30,000-40,000 unit range. This underlines how concentrated the Indian passenger vehicle market has become, with the top six brands accounting for the overwhelming majority of sales.