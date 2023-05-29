Top 6 SUVs getting facelift in 2023 – 3 Tata, 2 Kia, 1 Hyundai

The most anticipated launch among all SUVs getting facelifted in India is Tata Nexon Facelift, debuting Tata’s new Curvv-inspired design language

Keeping products updated and fresh is a good strategy for automotive manufacturers. This brings in media coverage, newness and iterative changes towards perfection (not in every case). Given the cut-throat SUV segments in India, carmakers tend to keep their SUVs fresh and loaded. These are all the SUVs in India that are getting a facelift soon.

1. Kia Seltos Facelift

This is one of the most anticipated SUV facelifts on this list. There are multiple test mule sighting occasions. Test mule sightings are getting more frequent as well. Kia might launch it in June or July. There will be a new face with iterative changes, new alloy wheels and a new rear end to mark design differences from the pre-facelift model.

USA witnessed Seltos Facelift launch recently. India-spec model will get slightly different tail light and dual exhausts on turbo petrol variants. Feature additions include a panoramic sunroof and ADAS suite. Both of which are present on test mules.

2. Hyundai Creta Facelift

Creta is one of the best-selling SUV in India and is the highest-selling compact SUV. Hyundai is testing a new facelift model with design inspirations from Palisade. Test mule is only spotted in South Korea as of now. 1st gen Creta and its facelift along with outgoing 2nd gen model got design inspiration from Santa Fe of their respective times.

Indonesia-spec Creta dropped lineages from Santa Fe to embrace Tucson’s front and now India-spec Creta will embrace Palisade’s design. Primary feature addition will be ADAS suite and will spawn an N Line variant with added sportiness as well. The 1.5L turbo petrol motor with 160 PS of power and 253 Nm of torque will be the talking point of both Creta and Seltos facelifts.

3. Kia Sonet Facelift

Sticking with Koreans, Kia Sonet is on the verge of a facelift too. First test mules were spotted in South Korea as well. Sonet received no updates since its launch in 2020. Heavy cladding on test mules didn’t reveal many details. Headlights position will still be conventional and there are fog lights too. LED DRL signature is new along with a slightly different fascia.

The same 1.2L petrol (82 bhp, 115 Nm, 5MT), 1.0L turbo petrol (118 bhp, 172 Nm, 6iMT, 7DCT) and 1.5L turbo diesel (113 bhp, 250 Nm, 6iMT, 6TC) as outgoing model is likely. When launched, Kia will offer X Line and Aurochs versions of facelifted Sonet as well.

4. Nexon Facelift

This is by far the most anticipated launch in India. Nexon is Tata’s highest-seller and is one of the highest-selling SUVs in India. Facelift will bring a brand new design language inspired by Tata Curvv concept and might be the first to debut Tata’s new logo for PVs as well.

Exterior and interior changes will see a major departure from outgoing model. Curvv-inspired two-spoke steering wheel along with a new capacitive climate control panel are notable elements. Nexon facelift will debut a more powerful 1.2L turbo petrol engine with 125 PS and 225 Nm. The 1.5 diesel will remain as is with 115 PS and 260 Nm. A new DCT gearbox is likely too.

5. Harrier / Safari Facelift

Except for seating configuration on the inside, changes on Harrier and Safari facelift will be similar. The main highlight is the Harrier EV-inspired design language. Headlights are now vertically oriented and might feature LEDs. Wide LED DRL signature along with re-profiled bumpers are likely too.

On the inside, we expect an overhaul with premium materials, luxurious approach for dashboard design and more. We hope Tata offers rear ventilated seats and some sort of rear entertainment package to set them apart from rivals. Tata Motors will retain the same 2.0L diesel engine with 168 bhp and 350 Nm. A brand new 1.5L turbo petrol might debut with Safari and Harrier facelifts too. All design changes will feature on Harrier EV and Safari EV as well.