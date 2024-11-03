Top 8 Bikes At EICMA For India – Royal Enfield, Hero, Aprilia, KTM

New bikes planned for unveiling at the 2024 EICMA will provide vital clues to the respective brands’ game plans for the Indian market

At the 2024 EICMA, enthusiasts will get to see multiple new products and concepts. Several of these will be introduced in the Indian market. The 2024 EICMA will be held from 7th to 10th November.

1. Royal Enfield electric motorcycle

In 2022, an image of Royal Enfield Electrik 01 Concept had provided a glimpse of the brand’s first electric two-wheeler. At the 2024 EICMA, Royal Enfield will unveil the production version. One of the units spied on road tests had revealed features similar to the Flying Flea motorcycle of World War II era. With its classic design and styling, Royal Enfield’s first electric motorcycle has a universal appeal. It has potential to emerge a bestseller across both domestic and international markets.

Exterior highlights of Royal Enfield EV include circular headlamp and rear-view mirrors, Girder forks at front, tear-drop fuel tank, a circular instrument console and liberal use of chrome accents. At the 2024 EICMA, it is expected that some of the bike’s technical specifications will be revealed. Launch in India is expected in 2025.

2. Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650

With a robust 650cc portfolio, Royal Enfield has a market share of around 90% in the 500cc+ motorcycle segment. To further increase its lead over rivals, Royal Enfield will be introducing multiple new 650cc bikes. The list includes Interceptor Bear 650, Classic 650, Bullet 650 and Himalayan 650. Interceptor Bear 650, scheduled to debut at EICMA, is based on the existing Interceptor model. It is essentially a scrambler version that is expected to be one of the most agile 650cc bikes from Royal Enfield.

Royal Enfield will be offering some exclusive colour options with the Interceptor Bear 650. Users can expect improved overall performance with the USD forks at front. The existing Interceptor 650 comes with standard telescopic forks. Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 has a single exhaust setup, dual-purpose tyres and a circular TFT Tripper Dash.

3. Hero Karizma 250

To diversify its portfolio that is currently heavily focused on the commuter bikes, Hero MotoCorp is attempting to crack the higher capacity motorcycle segment. After launching Karizma XMR 210 and Mavrick 440, Hero will be introducing more options in these segments. The company is also working to introduce a new range of 250cc motorcycles. The flagship offering in the 250cc segment will be Karizma 250 that will be showcased at the 2024 EICMA.

Design patent of Hero Karizma 250 reveals an aggressive design and sharp fairing. A number of features are borrowed from the 2.5R Xtunt Concept that was unveiled at last year’s EICMA. Key highlights of Hero Karizma 250 include USD front forks, aerodynamic winglets, sculpted fuel tank and split seat design. For its upcoming 250cc motorcycles, Hero will be using a new 250cc engine. It can have an output of 30 bhp and 25 Nm.

4. Hero Xtreme 250

A challenger to KTM 250 Duke, Hero Xtreme 250 is also based on the 2.5R Xtunt Concept. Some of the key highlights include USD forks in golden finish, aggressive headlamp cowl, sculpted fuel tank and track-ready slick tyres. The bike has angular radiator covers on the sides, split seats and upswept exhaust. With premium features such as USD forks, Hero Xtreme 250 will have improved capabilities to take on rivals. The bike will use 17-inch wheels at both ends. Braking setup comprises front and rear discs with dual-channel ABS as standard.

5. Mavrick 440 Scrambler

Hero MotoCorp will be expanding its portfolio in the middleweight motorcycle segment with the Mavrick 440 Scrambler. Design patent image leaked ahead of its debut at 2024 EICMA has revealed a muscular looking bike that is likely to have agile characteristics. Some of the distinctive features include fork gaiters, a new fly screen, standard telescopic forks, crossbar and new alloy wheels. While the fuel tank is the same as Mavrick 440, tank shrouds have been updated with a more rugged design.

Other highlights include a step-up seat and a robust bash plate. The bike is expected to get dual-sport tyres. Engine will be the same as Mavrick, a 440cc, single cylinder, oil-cooled unit that generates 27 bhp and 36 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

6. Aprilia 660 ADV

The new Aprilia Tuareg 660 MY 2024 model will debut at EICMA with new colours and features. Three new colours are available, along with a new red frame, which combine to achieve a sportier profile. Aprilia will be also offering some new accessories for the bike such as a new air filter. Especially developed for off-road use, the new air filter offers better protection to the engine against dust.

7 and 8. KTM 390 Adventure R, 390 Adventure X

At the 2024 EICMA, KTM will showcase several new models. One of these will be the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure R. This model is off-road capable, equipped with 21-inch and 18-inch spoked wheels at front and rear, respectively. The bike has a 5-inch TFT dashboard, Bluetooth, long-travel suspension, Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC) and cornering ABS.

Talking about KTM 390 Adventure X, this model is a road-focused touring machine. It has 19-17-inch alloy wheel combo at front and rear and non-adjustable suspension. The bike’s seat height is 825 mm. KTM 390 Adventure X gets non-cornering ABS and LCD dashboard. At the 2024 EICMA, KTM could reveal which new bikes will be introduced in India.