Top 8 Features Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Offers Over the New Maruti Swift

Maruti Suzuki’s recent launch of the New Swift has generated considerable buzz – However, its pricing is on the higher side compared to competitors like the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS

While the new Swift is well-equipped, it lacks certain features. Here are the top features that the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS offers but are missing in the New Swift.

1 – Smoother and More Refined 4-Cylinder Engine

The New Swift comes with a 3-cylinder Z12E engine. In comparison, the 1.2L 4-cylinder Kappa engine in the Grand i10 NIOS is notably quieter and smoother. Hyundai i10 NIOS has among the lowest Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) in its segment.

2 – More Power and Torque

Both cars feature a 1.2-liter petrol engine, but the i10 NIOS delivers more power and torque. The i10 NIOS boasts 82 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 114 Nm at 4,000 rpm, whereas the Swift offers 80 bhp at 5700 rpm and 111.7 Nm at 4,300 rpm.

3 – CNG Option

The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS is available with a CNG option, which the New Swift lacks. With rising fuel costs affecting purchase decisions, the availability of a CNG option is a significant advantage for the Grand i10 NIOS.

4 – Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

The New Swift provides various metrics and real-time data on its MID but lacks a real-time tyre pressure reading feature. In contrast, the Grand i10 NIOS comes with a proper TPMS that displays tyre pressure readouts on the MID screen of its instrument cluster.

5 – USB Type-C Port

While the New Swift has improved its ports and connectivity compared to its predecessor, it lacks a Type-C port for front passengers, offering it only for rear passengers. The Grand i10 NIOS provides a Type-A port, a Type-C port, and a 12V socket for front passengers.

6 – Cooled Glovebox

Hyundai was one of the first brands in the mainstream car segment to introduce a cooled glovebox. This feature, which keeps water bottles, beverages, and chocolates cool on hot days, is available in the Grand i10 NIOS but not in the New Swift.

7 – Shark Fin Antenna

The Grand i10 NIOS comes with a shark fin antenna, unlike the New Swift. Traditional antennas can be problematic in tight parking spaces or when passing through areas with trees at lower height or while parking in tight spaces (malls, double stacking, etc).

8 – Pricing

Last but not the least. Pricing is one of the biggest factors when it comes to making a car buying decision. Maruti has increased prices of the new Swift substantially. It is priced in the range of Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.65 lakh, ex-sh. In comparison, Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS is priced in the range of Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 8.56 lakh, ex-sh.