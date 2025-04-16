Top Selling Cars and SUVs in FY 2025 – WagonR, Punch, Creta, Scorpio, Venue, Innova, Sonet

India’s passenger vehicle segment saw robust momentum in FY 2025, with the top 25 best-selling models collectively accounting for over 33 lakh units. Leading the list was Maruti Suzuki WagonR, which retained its crown with 1,98,451 units sold, despite a marginal 0.86% decline from FY 2024.

Tata Punch and Hyundai Creta Among the Fastest Growing Models

Right behind it, Tata Punch emerged as a major gainer, recording sales of 1,96,572 units — a 15.58% YoY jump, reaffirming its popularity in the micro-SUV space. Hyundai Creta claimed third spot with 1,94,871 units sold, a 19.72% growth over the previous fiscal. Maruti’s MPV Ertiga took fourth position with 1,90,972 units sold, rising a strong 27.52% YoY. Brezza continued its steady march, clocking 1,89,163 units with an 11.34% growth.

On the flip side, Maruti Swift dropped to sixth place with 1,79,641 units — down 8.03%. Baleno, another hatchback from Maruti, witnessed a sharper decline of 14.54%, settling for 1,67,161 units. Meanwhile, the Fronx posted a healthy 23.37% increase, reaching 1,66,216 units. Maruti’s Dzire held steady with 1,65,021 units, up slightly by 0.31%.

Hatchbacks See Declines, While SUVs Gain Ground

Mahindra Scorpio (including Scorpio-N and Classic) saw a strong FY 2025 with 1,64,842 units, growing 16.53%. Tata Nexon, however, dipped 5.01%, recording 1,63,088 units. Maruti Eeco saw a mild dip of 1.07%, ending the year at 1,35,672 units. Maruti’s Grand Vitara improved to 1,23,946 units, up by 2.29%. Hyundai Venue saw a decline of 7.59% with 1,19,113 units sold. Toyota’s Innova (including Hycross) continued strong with 1,07,204 units, up 9.19% YoY. The Alto, however, declined by 8.68%, selling 1,02,232 units.

Kia Sonet jumped by 22.63% to 99,805 units, while Mahindra’s rebranded XUV 3X0 (earlier XUV300) posted a massive 81.78% growth with 98,091 units. The Bolero slipped to 94,750 units, down 14.52%, but the XUV700 surged to 93,082 units with a 17.23% increase.

The off-road focused Mahindra Thar also gained traction with 84,834 units sold, up by 30.02%. Hyundai’s Exter, which launched in 2023, ended FY 2025 with 77,412 units. Kia Seltos, despite a facelift launch, dropped by 27.69% to 72,618 units. Tata Tiago too saw a decline of 19%, selling 69,234 units. Rounding off the list, Kia Carens recorded 64,609 units, registering a small 2.28% growth.

Collectively, these top 25 models accounted for 33,18,600 units, growing 4.87% from FY 2024’s 31,64,560 units — a reflection of India’s growing demand for feature-rich, value-oriented, and SUV-focused vehicles across segments.