Top Selling Compact SUVs Brazil July 2024 – Taigun, Creta, Kicks, Renegade, HRV, Duster

While Creta is placed at the number two spot, it has registered an impressive YoY gain of 37.12% in July 2024

In the Brazilian compact SUV segment, a total of 59,429 units were sold in July. Both MoM and YoY growth numbers are positive at 18.80% and 13.93%, respectively. A total of 20 compact SUVs are covered in the list, contributing around 26% to the overall car sales in July.

Volkswagen T-Cross (VW Taigun) leads the pack

With sales of 8,185 units, Volkswagen T-Cross has retained the title of the bestselling compact SUV in Brazil for the fifth consecutive month. In India, the VW Taigun is essentially a localized version of the Volkswagen T-Cross. While Volkswagen T-Cross is the top selling compact SUV in Brazil, it is Hyundai Creta that dominates the Indian compact SUV space. It reflects how individual tastes and preferences can vary based on geography.

Although Volkswagen T-Cross is at number one position, it has registered a negative YoY growth of -4.29% in July. Sales in July last year were higher at 8,552 units. MoM growth is positive at 37.91%. VW T-Cross market share in July is at 13.77%. At number two is Hyundai Creta, with sales of 7,281 units in July. MoM and YoY growth are both in double digits, at 24.29% and 37.12%, respectively. Creta had a market share of 12.25% in July. In terms of year to date sales, Creta is trailing behind VW T-Cross by around 2,000 units. Whether it can catch up and race ahead of T-Cross by the end of CY2024 remains to be seen.

At number three is Chevrolet Tracker, with sales of 6,391 units in July. MoM growth is 7.99%, whereas YoY numbers have improved by 17.52%. In terms of year to date sales, Chevrolet Tracker trails the number two Creta by more than 2,500 units.

Nissan Kicks at number 4

With sales of 5,819 units, Nissan Kicks is ranked at the number fourth position. MoM and YoY numbers are both positive at 24.44% and 22.48%, respectively. Market share in July is at 9.79%. Kicks was available in India for a few years, but was discontinued due to sluggish sales. While the new, second-gen Kicks is available for sale in international markets, it is unlikely to be relaunched in India. Nissan has a different plan for India, for example, introducing a rebadged version of new-gen Renault Duster and an MPV based on Renault Triber.

At number five in the list is Jeep Renegade, with sales of 5,774 units in July. MoM and YoY growth numbers are at 27.32% and 3.96%, respectively. Market share is at 9.72%. Other compact SUVs in top ten are Fiat Fastback (5,651 units), followed by VW Nivus (5,570 units), Honda HR-V (4,635 units), Fiat Pulse (3,662 units) and Renault Kardian (2,367 units).

From the perspective of the Indian market, Citroen C3 Aircross is placed at the 12th position. Sales in July are at 924 units. MoM growth is negative at -8.88%. Suzuki Jimny is at 18th spot with sales of just 36 units.