Maruti Ertiga maintains its lead in the MPV segment for yet another month

In 2020, September was the best month in terms of sales for most auto makers in India. Overall car sales went up by a good 31% over last year (same month). The MPV / MUV segment too saw some decent performance and managed to record increase in sales by 11%. Let’s have a look at the brand-wise performance.

Maruti MPVs Dominate

For a while now, both the Ertiga and XL6 have been clocking strong sales numbers, month over month. The duo landed up recording combined sales of 12,069 units, which translates into 44% of the market share. Individually, Ertiga recorded sales of 9,982 units, growing by 59% over last year. In September’19, sales of the MUV stood at 6,284 units. XL6 however has recorded decline in sales by 46%. Last year, XL6 clocked sales of 3,840 units, whereas in Sep’20, sales reduced to just 2,087 units.

Bolero – King of the Upcountry Jungle

Bolero’s performance is clearly going to be enviable for most automakers. The vehicle managed to record a stellar 39% growth over last year, and saw its sales number increase from 4,179 units to 5,797 units. It is impressive because the Bolero is a pretty old model now and has received very few updates, which too were majorly forced by the changing regulation requirements from the government.

Triber – Trouble in the Renault Tribe?

Renault’s Triber has started to showcase some initial signs of fatigue. Sales of the MUV-hatchback fell from 4,710 units last year to 4,159 units, recording a degrowth of 12%. While individually, -12% might not look very concerning, one also needs to notice that the segment grew by 11% and the overall car market grew by a whooping 31%. Hence, Triber’s degrowth shall be looked upon as a concern for Renault and its future growth plans.

Innova Crysta – Signs of Resurgence

Toyota bosses can possibly finally get a little content with the improvement in sales performance of the Crysta. For Toyota, the Crysta and Fortuner are the bread and butter models for the Indian market, hence a good performance of both of those are extremely critical.

Since past few months, Innova’s sales performance hasn’t been good, but thankfully in September’20, the MUV managed to record decent sales number of 4,087 units, compared to 4,225 units last year in the same month, marginally degrowing by 3%. Toyota is also planning to launch Innova facelift in the coming months.

Post the introduction of the BS6 compliant Mahindra Marazzo, sales of the model have returned back to the 2019 levels. In September’20, the MUV recorded sales of 936 units, compared to 892 units in the same month last year.

Growing Demand for Premium MPVs

While both Carnival and Vellfire are products of very different segments, we can still safely state that they are both premium MPVs. Carnival recorded sales of 331 units while Vellfire recorded sales of 14 units, both of which are commendable for vehicles of their class.

Datsun’s Go+ is clearly having a tough time with its survival as the model recorded sales degrowth of 66% over last year. Sales fell from 160 units in September’19 to just 55 units in September’20. Models like Xylo, Hexa, BR-V and Lodgy have been discontinued by their respective manufacturers and hence recorded 0 sales.