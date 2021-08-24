Top 10 Motorcycles 500cc+ July 2021 – RE 650 Twins, Hayabusa, CBR650R, Ninja

Excluding new launches, only three motorcycles have registered positive YoY growth in July 2021

A total of 1,103 units were sold in July 2021, as compared to 1,345 units in July last year. YoY sales are down by -17.99%. With the exception of Triumph Street Twin, Kawasaki Versys 1000, and Kawasaki Z650, all other motorcycles have negative YoY growth.

650 twins lead

With their timeless design, world-class performance and competitive pricing, Royal Enfield 650 twins (Interceptor and Continental GT) continue to delight users across the globe. They continue to be bestsellers in the domestic market, garnering close to 3/4th market share in July. A total of 811 units were sold in the month. However, YoY sales are down by -23.35%, as compared to 1,058 units sold in July last year.

Launched in 2018, 650 twins are expected to get a mid-facelift soon. Royal Enfield may introduce subtle style updates and some new colour options. The twins are likely to get Tripper navigation as well, which was introduced for the first time with Meteor 350.

At number two is Kawasaki Z900 with sales of 44 units in July. Market share is at 3.99%. BS6 Kawasaki Z900 was launched last year in September at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh. Apart from the engine upgrade, a number of other features have also been introduced with BS6 Z900.

Some of the key features include a new all-digital TFT instrument console, Bluetooth-based connectivity features via mobile app, two power modes of low and full, riding modes of sport, road and rain, and advanced traction control system.

Suzuki Hayabusa takes the third spot with sales of 31 units in July. Market share is at 2.81%. A true legend, Hayabusa was re-launched in India based on popular demand. It was launched earlier this year in April at a starting price of Rs 16.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Till date, all available units have been sold out. In the first batch, 101 units were on offer. The second batch had 100 units, which was sold out within an hour. Enthusiasts are now eagerly waiting for third batch bookings to open.

No Top Motorcycles 500cc+ Jul-21 Jul-21 % 1 650 Twins 811 1,058 -23.35 2 Z900 44 0 – 3 Hayabusa 31 0 – 4 CBR 650 27 0 – 5 Tiger 900 25 26 -3.85 6 Ninja650 20 42 -52.38 7 Street Twin 20 11 81.82 8 Ninja ZX-10R 18 0 – 9 Ninja1000 16 33 -51.52 10 Versys 650 14 0 – 11 GL1800 11 0 – 12 Africa Twin 10 19 -47.37 13 Vulcan S 7 0 – 14 Street Triple 6 12 -50.00 15 Street Scrambler 6 0 – 16 Versys 1000 6 1 500.00 17 Boneville Bobber 6 0 – 18 Rocket III 6 0 – 19 Z650 5 4 25.00 20 Trident 5 0 – 21 Scrambler 1200 5 0 – 22 Boneville T120 2 6 -66.67 23 Boneville T100 1 0 – 24 Speed Triple 1 0 – 25 Street 750 0 62 -100.00 26 883 Iron 0 32 -100.00 27 Street Rod 0 23 -100.00 28 Fat Boy 0 6 -100.00 29 1200 Custom 0 2 -100.00 30 1200 X – Forty Eight 0 2 -100.00 31 Low Rider S 0 2 -100.00 32 Boneville Speedmaster 0 2 -100.00 33 Forty Eight Special 0 1 -100.00 34 Tiger Explorer Xcx 0 1 -100.00 – Total 1,103 1,345 -17.99

Next in the list is Honda CBR650R with sales of 27 units in July. Market share is at 2.45%. The fully-faired bike was launched earlier this year in March at a starting price of Rs 8.88 lakh. It is powered by a 648.72cc in-line four-cylinder liquid-cooled motor that makes 77 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 57.5 Nm at 8500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Triumph Tiger 900 is at fifth spot with sales of 25 units in July. YoY sales are down by -3.85%, as compared to 26 units sold in July last year. Market share is at 2.27%.

Triumph Street Twin registers strong growth

Placed at seventh place in the list, Triumph Street Twin has the highest YoY growth in top ten in percentage terms. A total of 20 units were sold in July, as compared to 11 units in July last year. YoY growth is at 81.82%. Market share is 1.81%. Other motorcycles in top ten are Kawasaki Ninja 650 (20 units), Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R (18), Kawasaki Ninja 1000 (16), and Kawasaki Versys 650 (14).