Highest Car Discounts Dec 2022 – Maruti, Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai

Among this list, the most tempting year-end discounts seem to be offered on Jeep Meridian with up to Rs. 2.5 lakh

Year-End discounts are one of the best ways to shed some stock for both manufacturers and dealers. This is also a good way to boost sales of vehicles that are not doing very well. Recently, we saw Honda CB300F with Rs. 50,000 discount which essentially made it less pricey than a KTM Duke 125.

Sticking with cars, there are tempting year-end discounts across hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs as well. Discounts are offered by manufacturers to boost sales and clear stocks before the year ends. Let’s take a look at discounts offered by manufacturers on select products.

Maruti Suzuki

Starting with Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer by volume, the company is offering discounts on some of its hatchbacks. There are no known special year-end discounts on the company’s SUV and sedan lineup. The hatchbacks under discount are S-Presso and Celerio.

Both of these hatchbacks are currently bleeding in sales when MoM and YoY analysis are concerned. S-Presso and Celerio registered 29.31% and 58.39% YoY decline and 29.6% and 42.2% MoM decline in November 2022. Maruti is offering discounts of up to Rs. 75,000 on both S-Presso and Celerio, which is likely to boost sales.

Tata Motors

Even though Tata Motors’ lower-tier SUVs are absolutely crushing it in sub 4m segment, the same can’t be said about the company’s big boys. Both Harrier and Safari are bleeding red in sales charts. Harrier sales declined in both YoY and MoM analysis, while Safari sales declined MoM and barely registered a growth YoY by just 0.91%.

This segment is currently ruled by Mahindras. With Scorpio N and XUV700, Mahindra has dethroned Tata Motors for a long time. Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh on both Harrier and Safari which might work in favour of the company’s flagship SUVs. Clearing stock before the launch of facelifted models for both Harrier and Safari is also a strong reason.

Mahindra

Like mentioned earlier, Mahindra’s big boys Scorpio N and XUV700 has taken over the D1 segment sales. Lower down in sub 4m SUV sales, it is Tata Nexon that eats the cake followed by Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. Mahindra is offering discounts of up to Rs. 75,000 on XUV300 to boost sales.

Honda

By the time phase II of BS6 emission standards kick in from April 2023, 5th Gen City and Amaze in petrol guise are the only ones to survive. Models like 4th gen City, Jazz, WR-V, and diesel variants of 5th gen City and Amaze will be axed entirely.

With uninspiring sales, it would be too expensive to keep supporting them. By the time that happens, Honda seems to offer discounts on 5th gen City and WR-V. Honda is offering discounts of up to Rs. 75,000 on both 5th gen City and WR-V. It is yet to be seen if the recently launched WR-V SUV will turn Honda’s fortunes around in India.

Hyundai

With decent sales numbers to hold on to, Hyundai is currently the second highest-selling car manufacturer in India. The company is offering discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh on Grand i10 NIOS. This offer is only applicable to variants equipped with a 1.0L turbo petrol motor.

Nissan

Nissan Kicks is one of the compact SUVs that failed to make it big in India. It shared its platform with other compact SUVs in the Renault-Nissan alliance like Duster, Terano and Captur. Sales never really took off for Kicks and now it is at the end of its product cycle. To shake off the stocks, Nissan is offering discounts of up to Rs. 70,000.

Jeep

Jeep has successfully established itself as a premium brand in India. With Compass and Meridian at the lower end, Jeep offers Wrangler and recently launched Grand Cherokee in India as well. While Compass gets in the ring with the D1 SUV segment, Meridian takes on the mid-size SUVs in India like Fortuner.

To boost sales, Jeep is now offering discounts of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh on Meridian SUV and up to Rs. 1.5 lakh on Compass. This way, Jeep hopes to lose some stock by the end of 2022.

Skoda & Volkswagen

Platform partners Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun are currently being lauded in India for being the first vehicles to score 5-star crash rating under updated norms of Global NCAP. To compete against South Korean Creta and Seltos, Kushaq is offered discounts up to Rs. 1.25 lakh, while Taigun makes do with discounts up to Rs. 1 lakh.

Disclaimer – Discounts are offered by dealers, and they vary from dealer to dealer, depending on existing stock. Please check with company authorized dealers in your city for the exact amount of discount / benefit offered.