Tork Electric Motorcycle Delivery Start – Takes A Dig At Bajaj, We Are OATS

Tork Kratos electric motorcycles are open for booking via the company’s online portal – Delivery was to start in April, but got delayed

The electric two wheeler segment in India has seen increasing demand over the past year. Several established electric two wheeler makers have been joined by a host of startups, all seeking a slice of this pie that has registered sales increase by 132 percent in CY2021 over that in CY2020. Electric two wheeler sales stood at 2,33,971 units in the past year as against 1,00,736 units sold in 2020.

One of the newest launches in this segment is electric motorcycle Kratos, along with its Kratos-R. Introduced by Tork Motors in association with Bharat Forge, these bikes are now open for booking via the company’s official website. Tork Motors has launched the Kratos e-bike across India in a phased manner. They are initially available in cities of Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Delhi while the second phase will see it introduced in more Indian cities.

Tork Electric Motorcycle Deliveries Start

Tork electric motorcycle production had started back in April 2022. Deliveries too were expected to start in the same month. But that did not happen, likely due to ongoing parts shortage in the automotive industry. Deliveries have now started.

First unit of the Tork Kratos electric motorcycle was delivered by Kapil Shelke, who is the Founder and CEO of Tork Motorcycles. The company aims to increase delivery speed in the coming days. And to that aim, they have now delivered 20 new Tork Electric Motorcycles in 1 day.

Tork Motors start the delivery of their Kratos and Kratos-R electric motorcycles. 20 electric motorcycles delivered in 1 Day. Video @torkindia pic.twitter.com/2X6N3ArqJD — RushLane (@rushlane) July 22, 2022

In the video shared by Tork Motors, some of them can be seen wearing a t-shirt with ‘We Are OATS’ branding. And on the letter T, Tork is mentioned. One might wonder why they call themselves OATS. Well, the reference here is to the famous Rajiv Bajaj comment, which he had made in October last year, at the new Pulsar 250 launch event. Bajaj had coined two acronyms that day – BET and OATS. BET referring to Bajaj, Enfield and TVS. While OATS refers to Ola, Ather, Tork and Simple. He had said that BET on champions, as champions eat OATS for breakfast.

Tork Kratos and Kratos-R – Tech Specs

Tork Kratos and Kratos-R are 100 percent designed and made in India. The electric motorcycles are made of high strength steel and receive a signature split trellis frame within which the battery is located for a more compact and hence better ride performance. Kratos comes with a home charger and can be charged easily by installing a charging plug at home. Daytime running lights (DRL), hazard lights and guide me home lights along with Over The Air (OTA) updates are also a part of its features. On board features also include a digital instrument cluster, USB charging port, crash alert feature and regenerative braking while it also sports CBS hydraulic brakes.

Tork Kratos is being offered in a single colour shade of white while Kratos-R comes with four colour options of white, blue, red and black. The two bikes are priced at Rs 1.08 lakh and Rs 1.23 lakh (ex-showroom Pune post subsidy), respectively. Tork Kratos is powered by a 4 kWh battery delivering maximum power of 7.5 kW and peak torque of 28 Nm. It gets Axial Flux technology offering a real range of 120 km (certified at 180 km), acceleration from 0 to 40 km/h in 4 seconds and a top speed of 100 km/h.

Kratos-R on the other hand gets internet connected features with Tork App. It also sports crash alert, geo fencing, find my vehicle, motor walk assist, track mode, track analytics, smart charge analysis and vacation mode. Though power is via the same 4 kWh TORK LIION battery pack as seen on the Kratos, it delivers 9 kW power and 38 Nm torque with acceleration from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 105 km/h. The battery is water resistant upto 1 meter of water and gets a smart battery management system that stores data from 4 different temperature sensors, voltage and current for real time analytics. Free charging network access (T-NET) is being offered for a period of 2 years.