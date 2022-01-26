Tork Electric Motorcycle Launch Price 1.08 Lakh – 120 Kms Real Range

Bharat Forge along with Tork Motors has launched their first electric motorcycle – Kratos and Kratos R

There has been a boom in electric vehicle space in India with new manufacturers launching products almost every other month. In the recent past, we have witnessed some new startups come out with attractive battery-powered models. Various subsidies and benefits offered from the Central government and various state governments have encouraged new OEMs to step into this industry.

The latest to join the bandwagon is Bharat Forge, a Pune-based auto forged components manufacturer. The company has announced its entry in the electric two- and three-wheeler space with its partner, Tork Motors. The latter is another Pune-based electric two-wheeler startup that was founded in 2009.

Bharat Forge currently owns a 49 percent stake in Tork Motors. In FY2021, Kalyani Group of companies had subscribed to additional shares in Tork with an investment of Rs 4 crore. As per Amit Kalyani, deputy managing director of Bharat Forge, Tork Motors has achieved subsidy requirements of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles Phase II (FAME-II) for multiple products, both in two- and three-wheelers.

Tork Kratos Electric Motorcycle Specs

Tork has kick started its two wheeler EV business in India with the launch of an electric motorcycle named Kratos. Additionally, Tork Motors is also looking to partner up with three-wheeler manufacturers for the supply of electric powertrains.

Speaking about the Tork Kratos, it is a thoroughly updated motorcycle, as compared to the T6X that was showcased about 5 years ago. It gets a 4 kWh battery delivering max power of 7.5 kW and peak torque of 28 Nm.

0-40 kmph acceleration time is 4 seconds. It is only offered in white colour option. Certified range is 180 kms while the real range is 120 kms. Price starts from Rs 1.08 lakh, ex-sh Pune, including state and govt subsidies.

Tork Kratos R Electric Motorcycle Specs

The more expensive Tork Kratos R is priced 1.23 lakh, ex-sh Pune. Without the subsidy, it costs Rs 2.08 lakh, ex-sh. It is offered in 4 colour options of White, Black, Red and Blue. It also gets a 4 kWh battery like the Kratos, but Kratos R delivers more power of 9 kW and higher torque of 38 Nm. It achieves 0-40 kmph in 3.5 seconds.

Kratos R also gets a fast charging option, allowing the user to charge from 0-80% in just 1 hour. Tork is also setting up a fast charging network across India. Buyers of Kratos R will have free access to these charging networks for the first 2 years.

Tork Kratos R also comes with internet connected features via the Tork app. It will have features like crash alert, geo-fencing, find my vehicle, motor walk assist, track mode, track analytics, smart charge analysis, vacation mode, etc.

Launch and Bookings

Launch will take place in a phased manner. First cities to get the Tork electric motorcycles Kratos and Kratos R are – Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Delhi. In phase 2, it will be launched in 100 cities across India. Bookings are now open on the official website for Rs 999.

Bharat Forge aims to achieve a 5-6 percent market share in the electric mobility segment (two- and three-wheelers, trucks, and buses) in India by 2025. This could be achieved with the help of Kalyani Powertrain (KPTL), a subsidiary that was set up in the current fiscal year and will specifically cater to the e-mobility business. KPTL has got in touch with vehicle manufacturers and fleet operators about offering its e-mobility platform.

The company is aiming at opportunities across categories – from providing sub-systems to complete electric powertrains as well as lightweight structural components. Bharat Forge has also cut down on its capital expenditure guidance to Rs 200-250 crore for FY22, down from Rs 300 crore announced in June for the Indian market.

Electric mobility, especially in the two-wheeler segment, has been blooming across the Indian market big time in the past few months. A rise in the cost of conventional fossil fuel along with tightening emission norms have also led to many people starting to shift battery-powered vehicles.