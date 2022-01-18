Tork Kratos Electric Motorcycle Launch On 26th Jan – Revolt Rival

Tork Kratos will be powered by a first of its kind axial flux electric motor with an energy efficiency of 90-96 percent

Tork Motors finally has a launch date for its upcoming electric motorcycle called Kratos. The Pune-based electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer will be launching its first electric two-wheeler on January 26 this year through a virtual event. Official bookings for the electric bike also start on the same day.

Interested buyers will be able to reserve their bikes with an online order. According to the company, deliveries of Kratos are expected to commence around March this year. At the time of its reveal back in Sep 2016, the motorcycle was expected to be priced at Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tork Kratos based on T6X

Formerly known as Tork T6X, the electric motorcycle has been in development for almost six years. Tork claims that Kratos is the country’s first indigenously designed and engineered motorcycle to go on sale.

The market already has prominent brand names like Revolt and Ultraviolette which have developed battery-powered motorcycles. However, the former has DNA of the British brand Super Soco and the latter is yet to go on sale in the country.

Kratos is said to be the fifth working prototype of T6X which has been developed for the production line. The electric bike will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Chakan. The manufacturer intends to sell around 5,000-10,000 units per annum for the first three years.

Multiple iterations of T6X have been spotted on previous occasions with most of the bodywork on the initial test mules from a Yamaha FZ-16 donor bike. However, the production-spec Kratos is expected to be a completely new motorcycle with new bodywork. Tork has gone in with a sporty styling for Kratos with sharp fuel tank extensions, edgy body panels and split seats.

Battery & Electric Motor specs

The battery-powered motorcycle will feature the company’s proprietary, Tork LIION, lithium-ion battery pack. This battery will supply energy to an axial flux motor which is said to have an efficiency rating of 90-96 percent. The company says that a larger battery pack will ensure a greater range on a single charge although official specifications will be revealed at the time of its launch.

The earlier T6X prototype was powered by a 6kW (peak power) DC axial flux motor which produced 27 Nm of torque. The company claimed a range of 100 kms on a single charge and had a top speed of 100 kmph. It came with a fast charger that could rejuvenate the battery from 0-80 percent in an hour. Further, the battery pack was IP67-rated for optimum protection against water damage and came with an aluminium alloy casing.

Features Expected

Like most EVs, Kratos will be equipped with a dedicated operating system that will manage the dynamics of the vehicle. Called TIROS (Tork Intuitive Response Operating System), this AI system will analyze and compile the data for every ride and will manage crucial components such as real-time power consumption and management, and range predictions. Additionally, it also features a 4.3 inch TFT screen enabled with app and cloud connectivity, geo-fencing, etc.