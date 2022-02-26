Tork Kratos R Electric Motorcycle – First Ride Review

Tork Kratos and Kratos R are meant for consumers looking for a premium offering in the electric mobility space

After being in development for years, Tork Motors finally launched its much ambitious electric motorcycle named Kratos last month. The Pune-based EV manufacturer has introduced two variants of the battery-powered motorcycle- standard and a slightly more powerful R trim. We recently got an opportunity to test the latter and check how it performs in the real world.

Will it be able to create a niche for itself amongst the plethora of other two-wheelers cropping up in the market in recent times even though most of the offerings in the current two-wheeler space are scooters? Will it be able to challenge conventional IC engine motorcycles which are still going strong? Let us answer these and a few more questions through our first ride impression.

Tork Kratos Review – Design & Quality

Based on the pre-production Tork T6X prototype, Kratos is claiming to be the first indigenously developed electric motorcycle in India. This essentially means that everything in the motorcycle, barring the battery cells, including the electric motor, battery pack and its casing, running gear, electronics, etc., have been designed, conceptualised and manufactured in India.

Starting with its design, Kratos doesn’t stray too far from the T6X prototype although there are substantial differences to tell them apart. For starters, it gets a V-shaped headlamp cluster but the LED internals inside Kratos give the electric bike a Transformers-like appearance. The curves and edges along the body panels give the motorcycle a sharp look.

Further, a raised tail section along with split-style seats and split grab rails lend it a much-needed sportiness to its closet. While the muscular tank accentuates its aggressive nature, the bulkiness of the huge electric motor placed underneath takes some sheen off the otherwise beautiful-looking Kratos. Overall, Kratos is one handsome motorcycle that is bound to catch enough attention.

However, that doesn’t necessarily translate to the bike’s fit and finish. Quality of switchgear, mirrors and even the instrument console were found to be substandard at best and could do well with some improvements. While quality of brake levers aren’t bad, metallic finish levers instead of plastic units would do justice to this premium offering. The bike also misses out on a proper metallic crash guard or a belly pan which could prevent scraping the battery pack.

Tork Kratos Review – Ergonomics

Footpegs on Kratos are slightly rear-set which translates to a slightly committed yet comfortable riding stance thanks to a taller handlebar. The seat itself is very well cushioned with the right amount of padding. The pillion seat also looks decently spacious enough although we couldn’t test it with a pillion behind. An accessible saddle of 785mm would make this motorcycle comfortable for riders of most heights.

Tork Kratos Review – Features

Being a premium offering, Tork has loaded Kratos, especially the top-spec Kratos R, with very impressive equipment. It gets a digital instrument console that displays a wide range of information but has some visibility issues under direct sunlight and needs a serious upgrade. Apart from the three ride modes, you get reverse mode to pull yourself out of a tricky parking space.

The faux fuel tank gets some space to store one’s knick-knacks but isn’t big enough to store even a half-face helmet. It also gets a USB charger inside the storage. The biggest highlights from its feature list are the connectivity options that offer remote functionalities such as geo-fencing, find my vehicle, motor walk assist, track mode via Bluetooth, crash alert, etc.

Unfortunately, we weren’t able to test any of them since our test bike was a pre-production model with a Beta version of the software sans all the features mentioned above. Other notable features on offer include in-built navigation, all-LED illumination, regenerative braking, hazard lights, OTA updates, Active throttle control, smart charge analysis, guide me home headlights and more.

Tork Kratos Review – Ride & Handling

Tork has been clear since the initial phase of its development that this bike will offer a sporty riding experience. For some parts, this does hold true with its slightly stiff suspension setup which offers sure-footedness while on the go. However, as a side effect, you do feel firmness in the ride quality when you move across a pothole or a sharp bump.

While you do wish the ride was a tad bit more comfortable, it isn’t as harsh and unnerving as a sports bike and it’s something that one can get used to. The positioning of the battery does provide stability to the bike but it also makes it a little tricky while manoeuvring through congested traffic. This would also result in the rider putting an extra effort while leaning into a sharp corner, especially on a track.

The bike rides on 17-inch front and rear wheels that are shod with MRF Zapper which provide decent enough grip. However, a thicker front tyre instead of 90/80 section would have inspired more confidence in the rider. While brakes felt adequate enough during moderate speeds, they missed out on a sharper bite required to bring a vehicle to a halt from a high speed.

Slamming the brake levers too hard might result in locking up the wheels which could be a recipe for disaster. Hence, at this price point, especially for the top-spec Kratos R, Tork must upgrade to an ABS setup for a safer ride experience.

Performance & Range

Kratos R comes with three ride modes namely- Eco, City and Sport with different levels of performance and range attached to each of them. The bike always starts on the Eco mode as default before the rider changes the mode through the switchgear. In Eco mode, performance is adequate but definitely doesn’t excite and the active throttle control (ATC) starts intruding once you reach 45 kmph.

We spent most of our time in the Sport mode extracting most of the performance and in this mode, the ATC was the least intrusive. Unlike most EVs, performance in Kratos R is in line with a conventional petrol-powered two-wheeler which gradually develops power. There isn’t a mad rush of torque generally associated with EVs but the surge is felt linearly as one pulls the throttle.

A top speed of 80kmph was reached on a busy highway stretch beyond which the bike felt a little wobbly. Pulling the throttle hard did take an effect on the indicated range on the console but while riding through traffic the range stayed stagnant for a long duration. This suggests that regenerative braking was working properly.

We rode the top-spec Kratos which comes with a stronger 9kW motor and dishes out a peak torque of 38 Nm. Tork claims a real-world range of 120km in Eco mode which drops to around 70km in Sport mode. But since we got to ride the bike only for a short duration we aren’t able to confirm the exact range in a real-world scenario.

Price & Offerings

The two variants of the electric bike- Kratos and Kratos R are priced at Rs 1.08 lakh and Rs 1.23 lakh (both ex-showroom, Pune) that are inclusive of FAME II and state subsidies. Apart from the extra bit of performance, consumers opting for the top-spec Kratos R benefit from the free access to the charging network established (or will be established) by Tork across the various centres for two years.

Also, the standard Kratos misses out on a fast-charging capability offered in the top-spec trim. While Kratos is available in a single white paint scheme, Kratos R gets three additional options in the form of blue, red and black. The Pune-based EC manufacturer is also offering a warranty for a period of 3 years or 40,000km as standard on both variants.

The company will be opting for a dealership model starting with Pune and then spreading to Tier 1 metros like Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad. Tork is also promising doorstep services which we are yet to receive details about. It is planning to tie with local entities to set up a widespread charging network that will be further expanded to smaller centres.

Verdict

Kratos R is able to score high on most aspects but there isn’t escaping the fact that refinement is missing in this pre-production model. The motorcycle has small yet noticeable drawbacks which can hinder one’s ownership or riding experience. However, these drawbacks aren’t that glaring as seen in some other modern EVs that have come out in the recent past.

Good thing, though, that Tork has taken all feedback into account and promised to make the final production-spec model an overall better package. If you could look past the small niggles mentioned above, there is plenty to like about the motorcycle. However, it will be too soon to recommend one before all the rough edges are ironed out.