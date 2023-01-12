Tork Kratos X Electric Motorcycle Debuts – Std Variant Discontinued

Tork Motors confirms that bookings of the new Kratos X will commence from Q2 2023 – Test rides from April while deliveries are set from June 2023

One of the leading electric motorcycle brands in India, Tork Motors has unveiled Kratos X. This is an all-new electric motorcycle that will be set apart for its best in class technology and design and is on display at the Tork Motors pavilion in Hall No. 6, Booth No. F-371 at the ongoing 2023 Auto Expo. It is being displayed along with an updated version of Kratos R while the company announced the discontinuation of the standard Kratos.

The Pune based Tork Motors currently sells its bikes only in the cities of Pune, Hyderabad, Patna, and Satara. However, the company now reveals expansion of its presence in added cities by March 2023. Tork Motors had introduced the electric bike in India last year.

It was brought in with two variants, the standard model that carried a price tag of Rs 1.08 lakh and the higher variant Kratos R that sold at Rs 1.24 lakh (ex-showroom). Just one year after launch, the company has recently hiked prices and the high performance R version now retails at Rs 1,47,499 (ex-showroom Maharashtra, after FAME-2 and state subsidies).

New Tork Kratos X – Features

Kratos X gets a comfortable ride and promises excellent performance. It also gets a larger battery while features include a 7 inch touchscreen with Android and navigation along with a host of safety features. An aluminium swingarm, new design elements on its side panels and a new Furiously Fast riding mode is also a part of its makeup.

Kratos X electric motorcycle gets a lithium-ion battery pack. It offers a range of 120 kms on single charge, acceleration from 0-40 km/h in 4 seconds and a top speed of 100 km/h. In comparison, Tork Kratos R gets powered via a 9 kWh electric motor offering 12 hp power and 38 Nm torque. Acceleration from 0-40 km/h is the same at 4 seconds while top speed is higher at 105 km/h.

Feature updates to the Kratos R include a new LCD dash, new dark blue colour scheme, blacked out battery pack, fast charging port and new repositioned warning lights at the front and rear. Added safety equipment will also ensure a better riding experience. It also receives new graphics as a part of its new features.

New colour schemes have also been added and the refreshed KRATOS R will now be available in two new colours of Jet Black and White. Deliveries for the updated Kratos R will commence from February 2023, while the Kratos X will go on sale from June 2023.

Tork Motors Upcoming Plant

All Tork Motors customers can avail free charging networks for a period of 2 years while they also receive features such as geo-fencing, find my vehicle, track mode, crash alert and vacation mode, etc. Tork Motors has also announced the release of a new portable charger that can charge the bike as fast as a home charger while the e-bikes will also receive panniers as an accessory.

The company is setting up a new plant with a capacity of 60,000 units per annum which is slated to be operational by Q1 2023. Currently retailing its products in 4 cities, the company has stated that by March 2023, expansion is being planned to 11 cities across the country.