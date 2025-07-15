Toyota Aqua Hybrid Electric Spied In Delhi – India Launch In 2026?

In the current context, affordable hybrid tech found in cars like Toyota Aqua appears more practical and relevant than fully electric vehicles

Toyota Aqua has been spotted once again in India, sparking speculation about its future in the Indian market. The test vehicle was spotted by automotive enthusiast Sandeep Chillar near AIIMS, New Delhi. This test mule lacked any camouflage and donned temporary registration number plates from Ramanagara RTO in Karnataka, close to company’s facility in Bidadi. Let’s explore the possibilities.

Toyota Aqua spied in India – What’s the plan?

Toyota Aqua (sold as Prius C outside Japan) is one of the most affordable full hybrid cars in the world. In Japan, prices start at 2,146,000 Yen, which is approximately Rs 12.50 lakh. There’s significant scope for affordable full hybrid cars in India in the sub-4-meter segment. Car buyers stand to gain from smooth, electrified performance and significant fuel savings.

If we consider Toyota Aqua, the hatchback offers a mileage of 35.8 km/l. This is higher than even the CNG variants of entry-level hatchbacks sold in India. Toyota Aqua can run in full electric mode for short distances. This can be useful in city traffic conditions. Toyota may not have immediate plans to launch the Aqua in India.

However, it is likely that its hybrid tech is being evaluated for Indian conditions. Hybrid tech is gaining momentum in India, offering the best of ICE cars and EVs. Several carmakers including Honda, Skoda, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Renault and Mahindra are reportedly stepping up focus on providing hybrid options. India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, is also working on a new affordable full hybrid system.

It is planned for use with Maruti’s entry-level cars such as Swift, WagonR, Fronx and Dzire. Whether or not Maruti’s new hybrid tech has any connection with the hybrid setup of Toyota Aqua remains to be seen. A common platform will be suitable, as even entry-level Toyota cars like Taisor (rebadged Fronx) can benefit from full hybrid tech.

Toyota Aqua – Specs, features

Dimensionally, Toyota Aqua is 4,050 mm long, 1,695 mm wide, 1,485–1,505 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. The hatchback is based on the TNGA-B (Toyota New Global Architecture – B) platform, which focuses on enhancing driving experience, design, safety and fuel economy.

One of Toyota Aqua’s key USPs is its bipolar Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) battery. It has close to twice the output, as compared with standard Ni-MH battery packs. This ensures faster acceleration and smooth overall performance. Aqua’s battery pack offers various other benefits such as compact size, better cooling efficiency and long life. Battery replacement cost is also quite manageable.

Toyota Aqua’s full hybrid powertrain comprises a 1.5-litre inline 3-cylinder petrol engine. It generates 90 hp and 120 Nm of torque. Both FWD and AWD variants are on offer. The front electric motor generates 80 hp / 141 Nm, whereas the rear motor (in E-Four variant) makes 6.4 hp and 52 Nm. FWD variants have a combined output of 116 hp. Toyota Aqua utilizes an e-CVT transmission and has drive modes of Eco and EV (electric-only driving).

A comprehensive range of premium features are available with Toyota Aqua. Key highlights include a 10.5-inch touchscreen, 4.2-inch colour TFT multi-information display, head-up display and heated seats and steering wheel. Safety kit includes a wide range of ADAS features.