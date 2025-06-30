Toyota Aqua Hybrid Spied Testing In India – 35.8 km/l Mileage

Toyota might be testing a more robust Hybrid powertrain for India, one that has more mileage (fuel efficiency) than the current system. That might be the primary reason why a Toyota Aqua test mule has been spied for the first time in India. Let’s take a look at what it is and what it could mean for India.

Toyota Aqua Hybrid Spied

Toyota is climbing up the sales ladder as the company is expanding its portfolio with a strategic partnership with Suzuki. In India, Toyota only offers rebranded Maruti Suzuki vehicles at the lower end and both companies share a lot of technologies between them. One such technology is Hybrid Powertrains.

From the looks of it, Toyota might be less interested in launching Aqua hatchback in India, but more interested in conducting a feasibility analysis of its Hybrid powertrain. We say this because Toyota is known to use global vehicles as test beds in India as seen with innumerous RAV4 test mules along with a few Yaris hatch and C-HR test mules seen in India.

All those vehicles were testing some or the other technology that might have made it to Toyota’s Indian portfolio. Same might be the case with Toyota Aqua test mule spied without any camouflage in India. Specifically, it is 2nd generation version that was launched in 2021 in Japan. 1st Gen model of Aqua was exported to other markets as Toyota Prius C.

What does it mean for India?

Toyota Aqua Hybrid is positioned on TNGA-B platform, similar to Yaris, Yaris Cross and Sienta. While Toyota Aqua Hybrid is predominantly FWD, the company also offered E-Four variants with an additional rear motor. The 1.5L Petrol-Hybrid engine on this vehicle gives out a total of up to 116 bhp from its total system that comprises an engine and two electric motors.

Engine is rated at 90 bhp and 120 Nm. The front electric motor is rated at 80 bhp and 141 Nm, while rear motor in E-Four variant is rated at 64 bhp and 52 Nm. This powertrain was mated to an eCVT. Together, the company claims 35.8 km/l of mileage (fuel efficiency) with this vehicle.

The main highlight of Toyota Aqua Hybrid was that it was the world’s first vehicle to feature Bipolar Nickel Hydrogen battery pack that could power the vehicle and even other electronics with a 100V/1,500W accessory power outlet. When compared to 1st Generation Aqua, 2nd Gen model launched in 2021, brought 1.5X more output from each cell and it packed 1.4X more cells in the same casing.

It is too early to suggest anything with the recently spied Toyota Aqua Hybrid test mule in India, but one might speculate that the company is doing feasibility analysis of this system for Indian market for better efficiency figures. Which is significantly higher than the numbers advertised with Hyryder and Grand Vitara. This system might be a mass-market offering too, which could be plonked in mainstream Toyota and Suzuki cars.

