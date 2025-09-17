Toyota Autonomous EV Launch Price 29 Million Yen (Rs 1.74 Crore)

Equipped with a 72.82 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, Toyota e-Palette offers a range of around 250 km (WLTC)

As part of its goal to provide sustainable mobility solutions, Toyota is working on multiple new products. A relevant example is the self-driving e-Palette BEV that was first unveiled in concept form at 2018 CES. Toyota e-Palette is now ready for consumers and available for sale, with prices starting at 29,000,000 yen (Rs 1.74 crore). Let’s get more details on this futuristic Toyota BEV.

Toyota e-Palette – Design and features

It feels like a bus, but can have various other uses. Dimensionally, the Toyota e-Palette is 4,950 mm long, 2,080 mm wide and 2,650 mm tall. Space available inside is 2,865 mm long, 1,780 mm wide and 2,135 mm tall. The vehicle weighs 2,950 kg. Toyota e-Palette has a low-floor design, which ensures easy accessibility for passengers. Other key highlights include circular headlamps, a flat windscreen and wide opening sliding doors.

When used as a bus, Toyota e-Palette can accommodate a total of 17 people including 1 driver. The electric vehicle has a top speed of 80 km/h and minimum turning radius of 6.5 meters. The AC synchronous motor generates 150 kW (204 PS) and 266 Nm of torque. When using a DC 90 kW / 200A fast charger, e-Palette can be charged up to 80% in around 40 minutes. With an AC 6 kW / 30A standard charger, it takes around 12 hours to achieve a full charge.

Multi-use practical applications

It’s up to the user’s creativity how they want to use the Toyota e-Palette. Of course, local regulations will apply. But still, there are plenty of opportunities. Most common use of e-Palette is likely as a passenger bus. With a smaller size, as compared to a regular bus, Toyota e-Palette can move faster in traffic conditions. Digital signages are placed both outside and inside, making it convenient for passengers to access trip information.

With some customizations, e-Palette can also be used as a food truck. Another possibility is to use the e-Palette as an entertainment vehicle. With customizations such as a large screen and premium audio systems, e-Palette can be a good option to watch movies, sports and other entertainment options with family and friends. Toyota e-Palette can also work as a suitable vehicle for tours and sightseeing.

Advanced tech including Level 4 automated driving

As of now, Toyota e-Palette utilizes Level 2 automated driving systems. Even though most of the vehicle’s movement is automated, a driver’s presence is still necessary. Fully driverless capabilities are expected to be achieved by 2027 when Toyota will introduce its Level 4 automated driving systems. Such systems will comprise various components such as cameras, LiDAR and ADK: Automated Driving Kit. All these systems will be integrated with Toyota’s vehicle control interface (VCI: Vehicle Control Interface).

As of now, Toyota e-Palette has a Steer-by-Wire system. It reduces driver input on the steering, thereby minimizing driving fatigue. The gamified steering wheel, flanked by various digital screens and controls, ensures a futuristic look and feel for the cockpit area. Toyota e-Palette also has Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function, which can be used to power various types of AC appliances.