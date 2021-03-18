Toyota Aygo X-Prologue Concept Harbingers Compact Crossover

The Aygo X-Prologue has been designed and developed in Europe

The mystery Toyota X-Prologue which was teased last week turns out to a rugged looking compact crossover concept which previews the A-segment Aygo hatchback’s replacement. The production version of the Toyota Aygo X-Prologue crossover is slated to debut later this year or early next year.

Toyota Aygo X-Prologue Concept

The compact hatchback segment in Europe is set to be dissolved as popular contenders like Peugeot 108 and Citroen C1 are not expected to replaced once the existing models reach the end of their lifespans. The highly successful Aygo will not longer be a hatchback in its next generation.

The Aygo X-Prologue previews a rugged looking compact crossover which adopts a bold new design language. The prominent full LED lighting signature and grill-less sheet metal surfaces set the tone for an unconventional front fascia. The inverted trapezoidal air dam, silver chin, LED foglights and vertical air vents add a sporty touch.

In profile, the Toyota Aygo X-Prologue adopts a compact footprint just like its hatchback ancestor but sports a tall stance typical of a crossover. Flared wheel arches, pronounced sheet metal contours and dual-tone paint job render the urban crossover a striking appearance.

The rear fascia carries forward a sense of familiarity with its edgy styling. The concept features a large glass hatch surrounded by lights and a compact diffuser. Overall, the new Toyota urban crossover is a funky looking vehicle that will appeal to the younger audience.

The production version is expected to carry forward most of the concept’s design elements as they are but items like flush door handles and wing mirror-mounted action cameras will be gone. Toyota has not revealed the interiors but we expect a simple layout with modern features including digital instrument console and a touchscreen infotainment system.

Specifications

The Toyota Aygo X-Prologue’s production version will be underpinned by the automaker’s GA-B platform which currently serves the new Yaris. The platform can adopt a variety of engine options but European media reports indicate that the Japanese automaker will offer a compact petrol motor to maintain the nameplate’s affordability. A hybrid or fully electric powertrain cannot be ruled out either. Prototypes are already out testing in Europe.

Will it come to India?

The Toyota Aygo X-Prologue is designed and developed in Europe for Europe. While a compact urban crossover is appealing in Asian markets as well, we don’t see it coming to India anytime soon. Heavy localization is the key to get the pricing right, and Toyota Kirloskar Motor will not be able to achieve European levels of scale for the GA-B platform. For now, the badge-engineered Urban Cruiser will be the most affordable Toyota SUV in our market.