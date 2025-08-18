Toyota Camry Sprint Edition Launch Price Rs 48.5L – Enhanced Styling

At the fag end of 2024, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) launched 9th Generation model of its executive sedan in India. We’re talking about 2025 Camry launched in India for a price tag of Rs 48 lakh (Ex-sh). Now, Toyota is launching Camry Sprint Edition in India with enhanced styling and new attractive colourways. Let’s take a closer look.

Toyota Camry Sprint Edition

Priced at Rs 48.5 lakh (Ex-sh), the 2025 Toyota Camry Sprint Edition commands a monetary increment of Rs 50k over the sole fully-loaded variant it is based on. Camry Sprint Edition can be had in 5 attractive colours – Emotional Red and Matte Black, Platinum White Pearl and Matte Black, Cement Grey and Matte Black, Precious Metal and Matte Black, Dark Blue Metallic and Matte Black.

The Matte Black part which is common with all five colourways is a black-out tape stuck on Camry Sprint Edition’s bonnet, roof and trunk. Also, we can see matte Black alloy wheels lending a sporty appeal. Camry Sprint Edition gets an Exclusive Sports Kit comprising of Front Body Kit, Rear Body Kit and a rear spoiler.

With this Black tape on roof, bonnet and trunk, Camry Sprint Edition reminds us of Toyota’s Crown crossover sedan, which could be the goal. Also part of Camry Sprint Edition are door warning lamps and ambient lighting that will spruce things up. As per TKM, Camry Sprint Edition is launched in pursuit of Toyota’s vision of ‘Ever-Better Cars’ with a dynamic new appearance that will sprint the heart of prospective buyers.

Since its initial launch in 2002, Toyota Camry has remained an aspirational executive sedan for Indian car buyers. Even though it is pitted as a premium and luxurious executive sedan in India for chauffeur-driven audience, Toyota is introducing a sporty element with Camry Sprint Edition, which is an interesting combination.

What else is new?

Other than these, Toyota Camry Sprint Edition is similar to the standard model in terms of features, equipment and creature comforts. Notable among these include 9 airbags, comprehensive ADAS suite, 360-degree cameras, ventilated front seats, 10-way power adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, HUD and much more.

Powering this sedan is the same 2.5L 5th Gen Hybrid Hybrid Engine by Toyota that is capable of generating a peak power output of 230 PS. There are Eco, Normal and Sports driving modes to adapt to optimum conditions and Toyota promises up to 25.49 km/l mileage (fuel efficiency). It has to be noted that this is a self-charging Hybrid system and not a plug-in Hybrid system.

Statement from TKM

Expressing his thoughts on Camry Sprint Edition, Mr. Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President – Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd., said, “At Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd., our customer-centricity continues to guide our evolution, in line with the changing aspirations of today’s consumers.

The Camry Sprint Edition reflects this approach – with a refreshed sporty character, highlighted by eye-catching dual-tone styling, bold black matte alloy wheels, and an exclusive Sports Kit that lends the vehicle an agile stance and commanding road presence. With this new variant, we are confident that the Sprint Edition will resonate with modern consumers and fortify Toyota’s commitment to sustainable mobility.”